Ask HN: How should I document an existing web app?

I'm a recent CS graduate and have just started work for a business that is building a web app. Almost all of the work has been done by a single contractor who left with a day's notice last week. My role is essentially business analysis and my boss wants me to document the app so that any new developer can understand it quickly. I'm wondering what my options are. As I see it I could: a) Potentially overdo it: express everything I'm able to learn about the app in various UML diagrams, tables and written guides. b) Potentially underdo it: try to determine whether the app has been built well enough that any competent developer can figure it out it fairly easily and just provide a readme or something if I judge (with my limited experience) that it has been. Existing comments are fairly minimal, but I believe some developers prefer a commentless approach. c) Something in between the two. Maybe comment the code myself, maybe using JSDoc style or something to make ongoing documentation easier. Any advice would be much appreciated.