Show HN: React-socket
1 point
by
mesteche
43 minutes ago
grzm
34 minutes ago
It looks like this is your own project. It would likely be better posted as a "Show HN" if it meets the guidelines:
https://news.ycombinator.com/showhn.html
mesteche
13 minutes ago
Thanks, I wasn't aware of that.
mesteche
37 minutes ago
Hi, I created a helper for those who want to use websocket with react. The goal was to facilitate usage of websockets with react and redux, but redux is not required. Tell me what you think.
