Show HN: React-socket (github.com)
1 point by mesteche 43 minutes ago





It looks like this is your own project. It would likely be better posted as a "Show HN" if it meets the guidelines:

https://news.ycombinator.com/showhn.html

Thanks, I wasn't aware of that.

Hi, I created a helper for those who want to use websocket with react. The goal was to facilitate usage of websockets with react and redux, but redux is not required. Tell me what you think.

