How Braintree destroyed a successful taxi startup from Serbia (facebook.com)
79 points by bressian 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 27 comments | favorite





The post rambles for a long time and slings some mud against braintree. Their claim is that they couldn't do a wire transfer from their merchant account to their business account. Looking on braintree's website they don't appear to support Serbia. https://www.braintreepayments.com/en-si/country-selection?re...

Apparently Serbia is 'supported' although to what degree is unknown. Specifically, the dinar is supported.

https://developers.braintreepayments.com/reference/general/c...

If they are using USD I fail to see how country even plays a role. It makes sense if you are converting currency, you want to have a local office to keep some sort of buoyancy. However, if the currency matches your origin, then you can do digital business anywhere there's an ip address. I fail to see how country can play a role in what is presumably an entirely USD-based transaction.

Different regulations regarding money transmitting businesses in different countries.

Different countries require different paperwork from money transmitters, and you have tomcomplain with it. If you could just follow your country's red tape, all the money transmitters would just operate from an unregulated tax heaven...

This sounds like the Paypal stories all over again. Oh wait, Paypal acquired Braintree.

Because... you assume... that just because its USD means that it is through US accounts?

You can be Canadian and have a bank account in US dollars. But the way to transfer money would be the Canadian system.

Doesn't it make you wonder how they got a merchant/business account then in the first place? Because if Braintree doesn't support Serbia, CAR:GO shouldn't be able to be on it. But it seems they are. And if they don't support Serbia, how come they've accepted funds?

He replied to that question on FB: "We had to open a company and a bank account in the EU."

Ah, that solves that mystery. Thanks! Also means that them being a Serbian company hasn't really got anything to do with why they had issues with Braintree.

Not necessarily. E.g. for PayPal you need to provide company president's home address in a given country.

I had a company and a bnak account registered in UK, and PayPal didn't want to do business with me, because I lived in Poland. I couldnt register for Polish paypal either, because the company was in UK.

As they're a subsidiary of PayPal, it really would require extraordinary evidence to convince me that Braintree doesn't suck. Sadly, no such evidence was offered in the linked post.

>a subsidiary of PayPal

And for that reason, I direct my clients to go elsewhere.

Braintree is now a subsidiary of Paypal which makes me slightly suspicious of them from past Paypal experiences. Though up till now I had only heard good things about Braintree.

Without more exact details it is hard to cast an objective judgment, for me at least. Though the dude seems pretty pissed.

Sounds like you need to stop complaining and pick a new payment provider. Get a local loan, start giving away free rides, continue to pay your drivers and start a countdown clock to doomsday. That's how long you have to implement a new solution and recover from this.

Or you can whine about it on Facebook and a few weeks from now you'll be forgotten.

you can't pay your drivers if you have no money...

> Get a local loan,

Payment Processing/Network is the most innovation-less thing IMO. But still there is not a non-profit leader. Why ?

An excellent question. May the digital credit union arise from the ashes!

Because the owners of that network are a consortium of banks, whose motivation is profit, reinforced by regulation.

It's hard to gather from this post what exactly happened. Does anyone have details?

All I got form that was "we cloned Uber, then didn't do due process when selecting a payment gateway".

The only thing I get from this post is that Braintree delayed their payments due to whatever reason(without telling them why?).

if using Braintree would lead to problems like the ones mentioned by OP, what are the alternatives, in US and elsewhere, square cash?

Stripe, probably, is going to handle something like this the best. but there are a TON of "alternatives" out there.

So you guys relied on a single payment provider? And you chose a PayPal company to rely on? Well of course your accounts would be frozen someday. It's a PayPal company. Seriously what did you expect?

I'd expect that most companies rely on one payment provider, at least in the early days. The cost of implementing, testing, etc. multiple providers is pretty high. I have only switched providers twice in the decade long life of my company, and only due to extreme pain from the previous one. It takes a lot to get me to sign on for the pain of a migration, and that's even more pronounced now that so much data ends up stored in your payment providers database; so, your customer data isn't even yours to migrate, anymore (AFAIK, I haven't crossed this bridge yet, but I guess I will one day, if Braintree, who I'm currently using, does something to make their service untenable for us).

reply


Of course it is painful to implement a seconds provider for backup, but payments are their lifeline. And PayPal has a track record for stuff like that. Never rely your whole business on PayPal!

