reply
https://developers.braintreepayments.com/reference/general/c...
Different countries require different paperwork from money transmitters, and you have tomcomplain with it. If you could just follow your country's red tape, all the money transmitters would just operate from an unregulated tax heaven...
You can be Canadian and have a bank account in US dollars. But the way to transfer money would be the Canadian system.
I had a company and a bnak account registered in UK, and PayPal didn't want to do business with me, because I lived in Poland. I couldnt register for Polish paypal either, because the company was in UK.
And for that reason, I direct my clients to go elsewhere.
Without more exact details it is hard to cast an objective judgment, for me at least. Though the dude seems pretty pissed.
Or you can whine about it on Facebook and a few weeks from now you'll be forgotten.
reply