Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Must Read: Paul Graham's the Hundred-Year Language (paulgraham.com)
1 point by zelah 28 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





There is a fundamental change in language coming. I believe that within 5 years the latest crop of programmers will begin to write PROVEN functional programs. Program proof technology has taken a giant leap in the last few years. These new techniques are starting to show up at Universities. Those graduates will know how to prove programs and, after the old programmers like myself die off, will simply expect that proofs are normal and required.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: