Ask HN: Meaningful Data Science Jobs

Hey HN, I'm currently in the midst of a PhD (several years remaining) and am debating whether continuing is the most productive use of my time. I’ve got a few years’ experience in industry doing data science/ML research and a background in CS/Stats/Econ. Lately, I’ve been looking at “data science”-type jobs to evaluate my outside option. However, the overwhelming majority of data science jobs are a rebranding of business analytics, ad analytics, etc., and are for companies with questionable societal benefit. My question is this: if I’m looking to do “data science” type work (statistics/ML/experimental design/recommender systems), and want to either personally work on something meaningful or want to work for a company doing something meaningful, where should I go? Are any HN’ers working on something they feel is genuinely making the world better, and looking for a data scientist? If so, what are you working on, and where are you located? I’m open to suggestions of both specific jobs and general career avenues. Public policy seems like an interesting research area (I’ve worked w/ economists & quantitative sociologists on related topics and enjoyed the work), but I’m not sure whether there are any financially sustainable (non-RA) jobs available in that space for someone with just a masters degree. I’m interested in personalized medicine and medical trial design from an academic research perspective, but I’m not sure who operates in that space or whether a MS would be sufficient long-term. Any advice is appreciated. Thanks!