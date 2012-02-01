From all the places where AI could help, why focus on that field, the place where the most vulnerable employees are found, the hundreds of millions from china, Bangladesh, etc - who have little chance of having a meaningful Social safety net ?
>> job re-training, which will be a big part of the shift.
I don't believe that this is realistic, even in the west. Why ? because the internet, who is obsessed about this subject, and doesn't lack imagination, can't even supply a decent list of what jobs will the future offer that could employ the masses who's jobs will be automated.
To me there's no other way to look at this other than having faith in our ability to find work to do. Wherever there is deficiency in technology, humans will find a way to fill in. Now the question is whether this will be at the same scale, and will there always be gaps to fill in. No one knows. We never have known. We've just blindly innovated and had faith. It's worked so far. Until it doesn't we will probably just continue doing it.
In other words, this is and has always been unplannable. An example. When DARPA invented the internet, no one explicitly said "We're going to put a bunch of mail staff, brick and mortar commerce employees, etc, out of work so we better ensure we train programmers to help fill the void."
I'm with you though; it concerns me.
That said, despite whatever you think, VCs want return on investment and they do not really care about who and what they replace --for example, environmental concerns, they do their PR thing but they will still build/invest in projects which will develop in places with less stringent regulation effectively undermining their domestic posture on environmental issues as well as their posture vis a vis respect for the working person. They just want money and influence --but to feel conscientiously at ease they may engage in political issues that locally will appear to be progressive.
For instance: Reducing the cost of farm equipment could enable poor rural farmers to rise above subsistence farming. I could think of countless examples.
Here's an article about that idea from the POV of startups, though I think it's more generally just a moral thing we should do:
https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2012/02/the-ent...
Considering that UC is also funding Basic Income research, I think they'd be one of the better people to be automating stuff.
Why attack YC instead of the ones exploiting those employees, or even the systems that allow exploitation to occur in the first place?
But no, by all means, lock those 'vulnerable employees' into a job that they will be treated as sub-human for the rest of their lives, all in the name of 'job security' (or whatever you think you're preserving).
I'm not agreeing with them, just saying that I think this is where they are coming from.
The last part reminded me of google training a bunch of robot arms [1]. Haven't seen much being done with it, does anyone know if anything is being done with the data?
We don't really know how much of each resources it takes to grow something. How much oxygen does 1 tomato plant take? I think growing in space would require one to investigate such questions in more detail. Ever since I came across ML and DL, I wondered if there was a way to train a deepFarmer. Something that understands relations between minerals nutrients and the fruiting body. Sometimes you want to grow stuff that might have less of certain stuff but you want more off it. Eg: low calorie high volume foods. Or you might want high protein food. If an "AI" could figure out how to maximize vitamin C for example in tomato for a population that needs more of that vs it learns to make the tomato more water rich for some other reason.
AI is interesting.
[1] https://research.googleblog.com/2016/03/deep-learning-for-ro...
Edit:
Forgot link
https://www.nasa.gov/missions/science/biofarming.html
As I understand it growing crops in a small, sealed environment requires much more precise understanding of how plants behave than you do for traditional Earth-bound farming.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aeroponics
[2] http://openag.media.mit.edu/
(Note: I am very skeptical towards CTM and quackery. But also towards AI and ML in general. Any pointers would be great. Why is this the new industry to look out for, for example?)
AI is a tool that we are now seeing solve many problems which computers couldn't even touch 10 years ago with better than human accuracy today. This field is very new and there is significant room for improvement and new approaches. IMO, a lot of the excitement comes from the really impressive progress in a short time and a very wide open field of problems still to be explored.
If I had general_ai.exe or worlds_best_nlp.py, what should I do with it? It isn't even clear to me how they would be useful.
Are there any other future verticals which you would consider domain specific perks for?
Also, what exactly constitutes an AI startup? If you utilize a ML library to handle a small feature of your product, are you an AI startup?
I mean, even if it is overhyped, I think there's a lot to be excited about. Weak AI is still an amazing breakthrough for automation. The trick is to not try to do too much at a time. We do ourselves a disservice by not considering how amazingly efficient humans augmented by ML can be. The research for AI doing everything just isn't there yet, and that's OK.
1. Is there a firewall between the information companies applying give you and the rest of the OpenAI effort?
2. What's to prevent a partner from seeing a good thing and passing the info along to a potential competitor already funded inside the program?
Overall it seems that this may be used to give OpenAI a strategic competitive advantage by using ingress application data for market analysis.
1. We need to work on big things whether or not they're overhyped and whether or not we're on some precipice.
2. Those who think what marketers call AI is overhyped (myself among them) don't think that it isn't something really big. Even though we haven made very little progress since the algorithms that power most modern machine learning were invented fifty years ago, there is no doubt that machine learning has become quite effective in practice in recent years due to advances in hardware, and heuristics accumulated over the past decades. It is certainly big; we just don't think it has anything to do with intelligence.
3. Are there any machine learning experts who think we are on the precipice of artificial intelligence? If so, do they think we can overcome our lack of theory or do they think that a workable theory is imminent?
