Insect: a fast, repl-style scientific calculator (shark.fish)
23 points by curtis 2 hours ago | 8 comments





There's a similar MacOS app called Numi that's a bit more polished.

https://numi.io

It would be fun to wrap it in a mobile app and customize it for Siri. You could probably generate some decent input speed considering a phone doesn't have a physical keyboard.

Anyway, nice project.

This is quite neat. I tend to just fire up the Python or GNU Units whenever I need some quick math, but it's nice to have something rather consolidated.

Seems very nice. It's a little odd that the examples include characters that are hard to type on most keyboards.

I have a German keyboard, which has keys for °,² and ³. I really liked that when I was typing my math homework in high school. It's not really ergonomic for programming though, what with {[]} not being easily reachable. So now I have my keyboard permanently set to US layout, frustrating anyone who expects the key labels to make sense.

You just need a better layout.

However, everything the examples inspired me to try fails. 2² works but 2⁴ fails. 30° works but 30°25′8″ fails. 10×3÷4 fails. ‘pi’ and ‘hbar’ are predefined but ‘π’ and ‘ℏ’ aren't.

You can also write ^2 instead of ² and "degrees". But yea, a bit weird as an example.

I'd argue they can be easy to type on most keyboards - just that most people do not enable the functionality and it usually is not enabled-by-default. So not "hard" but "atypical".

On Linux, set up a `Compose key`[0]. That makes `°` become `Compose o o`. If you're on Windows, a useful thing to do is enable the US-International keyboard so that you can more easily type characters with accents, so you can type Pokémon properly. US-International also respects the AltGR/Right alt to compose many characters [1]. For example, I can type ² by pressing AltGr+2 which really is quite easy. I can also type ° by pressing AltGr+Shift+;

[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Compose_key

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AltGr_key

