Anyway, nice project.
However, everything the examples inspired me to try fails. 2² works but 2⁴ fails. 30° works but 30°25′8″ fails. 10×3÷4 fails. ‘pi’ and ‘hbar’ are predefined but ‘π’ and ‘ℏ’ aren't.
On Linux, set up a `Compose key`[0]. That makes `°` become `Compose o o`. If you're on Windows, a useful thing to do is enable the US-International keyboard so that you can more easily type characters with accents, so you can type Pokémon properly. US-International also respects the AltGR/Right alt to compose many characters [1]. For example, I can type ² by pressing AltGr+2 which really is quite easy. I can also type ° by pressing AltGr+Shift+;
[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Compose_key
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AltGr_key
