Ask HN: Is it worth becoming a COBOL engineer?

Hi all, I currently work in a large multinational company developing our cloud infrastructure product. It is written in a horrible mixture of java and go, and while I am very inspired by the aims of the project, I keep getting frustrated by what I see as poor decisions. I recently read an article about COBOL and how it is still powering important systems around the world, but it is getting harder and harder to find people to maintain these systems since no-one is learning these skills. I checked job listings for various banks in the city where I live, and they are all looking for COBOL engineers to maintain and develop their systems. I am really interested in understanding and taking care of such a monolith which has existed for so long, and working on a project where the technical debt is a key factor of the challenge rather than being a frustration caused by bad decisions 18 months ago. So my question: is it worth my time/a wise move to take a step in this direction in my career? I am 27 and live in Sweden, if that makes any difference.