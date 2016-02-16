Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Comparing the Closure compiler to Uglify (syntaxsuccess.com)
I would love to see it used with real-world examples. There are two main situations IMO where this would be useful:

- For developers creating websites. The cost of set-up would be high because you'd need concatenation+minification+etc in place, so I'd love seeing some examples to see whether or not is worth it. From what I know, this could be similar to tree-shaking, so there could be huge gains here.

- For library creators. However the top-most variables would have to be preserved, since other developers need to use them (which seems possible[1]), so I'll be trying it out.

I am also wondering about the performance boost for JS (besides file size) and whether this would be useful for something like Node.js or not (free performance). If anyone has more information please share it.

[1] http://stackoverflow.com/q/3025827/938236

I have a comparison using an Angular app here: http://www.syntaxsuccess.com/viewarticle/angular-application...

I wrote about combining Closure and Uglify, for ClojureScript here: https://blog.jeaye.com/2016/02/16/clojurescript/

The result was about 20% savings ungzipped; 10% savings gzipped.

Clojurescript a lot of its success to the use of the Google Closure compiler, which really shines when you transpile because you can ensure that the resulting js is suitable for the Closure compiler.

Yes. Angular is working on a similar approach. Great results so far.

