The Minimum Every Software Developer Absolutely Must Know About Unicode
(
joelonsoftware.com
)
23 points
by
federicoponzi
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
4 comments
|
favorite
cgijoe
41 minutes ago
This needs the "(2003)" label suffix added. While awesome, and I love Joel, this is a VERY old article indeed.
reply
fasterthanlime
59 minutes ago
See also:
http://kunststube.net/encoding/
- which I personally prefer / is more thorough in my opinion.
reply
mybrid
55 minutes ago
http://reedbeta.com/blog/programmers-intro-to-unicode/
reply
relics443
34 minutes ago
There was a talk at DroidCon given by Jesse Wilson that discusses this more in depth (and with a little more clarity).
https://youtu.be/T_p22jMZSrk
reply
