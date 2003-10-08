Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Minimum Every Software Developer Absolutely Must Know About Unicode (joelonsoftware.com)
23 points by federicoponzi 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





This needs the "(2003)" label suffix added. While awesome, and I love Joel, this is a VERY old article indeed.

reply


See also: http://kunststube.net/encoding/ - which I personally prefer / is more thorough in my opinion.

reply


http://reedbeta.com/blog/programmers-intro-to-unicode/

reply


There was a talk at DroidCon given by Jesse Wilson that discusses this more in depth (and with a little more clarity).

https://youtu.be/T_p22jMZSrk

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: