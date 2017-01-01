Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
It's Better To Animate a Film Alone, Even If It Takes Years (vice.com)
30 points by curtis 2 hours ago | 10 comments





Nick DiLiberto's work is incredibly inspiring and shows you the power of discipline and long-term planning. Years ago my university featured a talk with solo traditional animators. It's a grueling life. You wake up, start to draw, eat, go back to drawing, sleep. Repeat for x months/years. Indie hand-drawn shorts are a popular niche in France and, to a lesser degree, in Italy.

Via Curiel, 8 (10min short) required 2 years of work and more than 4000 hand-made acrylic drawings. https://vimeo.com/141520314 Animation is not my field, but it's interesting nonetheless.

"An hour of my animation is made up of about twenty small films, twenty years of work and thirtyfive-thousand drawings" – Simone Massi http://www.simonemassi.it/index.php?menuid=3

I may have missed it in the article, but what was Nick DiLiberto's source of income during the 4 years he worked on his film??

Just a heads up for those at work - The embedded video does have some animated footage of a topless woman. (Mildly NSFW)

It's incredible he was able to accomplish an eighty minute movie himeslf. The art in the trailer for Nova Seed (not necessarily the fight scene embedded in the OP article) reminds me of Sally Cruikshank animated shorts. [1]

[1] e.g. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N0Z6SOlWbds

The look seems to come from Heavy Metal, the 1981 movie.

It's quite ironic that he began his career at BioWare, given the current kerfuffle over Mass Effect: Andromeda animating horridly.

It looks like it had 0 success, maybe even less than 4 years work's worth of revenue (I couldn't find any data on it), so the conclusion should be the opposite: even if people slow other people down by getting on agreement, the final quality is usually better.

Just to be clear, are you specifically equating quality with revenue?

It isn't even available for sale yet is it? I didn't get any impression about 0 success.

Amazon is saying 2017 (unavailable)

The Nova Seed trailer can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ADm0BSHMeA&feature=youtu.be

