Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Question and answer (kwerii.com)
1 point by emmakwerii 18 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





Posting 3 comments here will not make your post more interesting. Moreover, it will make it more prone to get a flag.

And why are all the questions about sex? Do you have any filter to avoid trolls and spamers?

reply


If i advertise it on the socials media will be able to able massive users?

reply


Kwerii is the question and answer website that you can post your question and get direct answer

reply


Join our platform and benefit from our experts waiting to answer your questions

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: