Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Question and answer (kwerii.com)
1 point by emmakwerii 15 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





If i advertise it on the socials media will be able to able massive users?

reply


Kwerii is the question and answer website that you can post your question and get direct answer

reply


Join our platform and benefit from our experts waiting to answer your questions

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: