Ask HN: What social events do you recommend for those working from home?
1 point
by
agscala
31 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
discuss
|
favorite
I've been working from home for the last year. I've found that I have become significantly less social and I think it may be impacting my mental health.
What are some things you do to get out of the house and meet new people?
