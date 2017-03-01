Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Intel’s first Optane SSD: 375GB that you can also use as RAM (arstechnica.com)
25 points by xbmcuser 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





With drives like this, the approach of "throw more hardware at it" continues working for databases to the point where most database loads in the world can be handled on a single machine.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: