Intel’s first Optane SSD: 375GB that you can also use as RAM
25 points
by
xbmcuser
1 hour ago
1 comment
piinbinary
7 minutes ago
With drives like this, the approach of "throw more hardware at it" continues working for databases to the point where most database loads in the world can be handled on a single machine.
