Show HN: Ai42.io: collection of AI-related news/researchers/products/startups (ai42.io)
Hey everyone,

ai42.io is a side project I’ve been working on as a community for AI developers and researchers. I am a new learner to the AI techniques, however I feel like everything is "AI" now and it is easy to get lost. So I built this website, trying to focus on some latest research, tools, and products. I would love to get some feedback, either on here or at aaronk9@gmail.com.

Thanks!

