Ask HN: What are your app monetisation strategies?

Hey guys - I've been an Android developer myself for over 4 year now. One of the biggest pain points has always been the monetisation part - which I've always felt is out of my control. I've been focused mostly on free apps with ads - mostly Admob - but the little control over what ads are displayed, their format, etc always seemed to bother me. That's why I've started working on an ad network for mobile apps - where the advertisers buys directly from the app publisher the ad spot - and the publisher has full control over which ad is displayed and when. I wanted to ask you what monetisation strategies to you have for your apps and if you've ever felt the same way when you added ads in your app.