Ask HN: What are your app monetisation strategies?
Hey guys - I've been an Android developer myself for over 4 year now. One of the biggest pain points has always been the monetisation part - which I've always felt is out of my control.

I've been focused mostly on free apps with ads - mostly Admob - but the little control over what ads are displayed, their format, etc always seemed to bother me. That's why I've started working on an ad network for mobile apps - where the advertisers buys directly from the app publisher the ad spot - and the publisher has full control over which ad is displayed and when.

I wanted to ask you what monetisation strategies to you have for your apps and if you've ever felt the same way when you added ads in your app.






Do good work as showcases to do consulting ...

