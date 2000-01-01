Hacker News
The Space-Glider (2000)
(
x-plane.com
)
10 points
by
Tomte
2 hours ago
mholt
51 minutes ago
On a related note, I highly, highly recommend this entertaining and technical presentation by Bret Copeland, How to Land the Space Shuttle... From Space:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jb4prVsXkZU
