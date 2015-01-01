reply
The current transition plan is being discussed here: https://public-inbox.org/git/CA+dhYEViN4-boZLN+5QJyE7RtX+q6a...
https://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/git/git.git/commit/?id=5f7817...
So this change doesn't do much for now. Good to see, though.
Also your Git binary, if compiled with only the One True Hash™, wouldn't be able to work with older repos at all because the hashes it's calculating are now different.
(Edit: Another benefit of generalizing this is so that if/when, in the future, the new hash algorithm must be abandoned due to weaknesses, Git tooling will have been already introduced to the notion that hashes can be different and should hopefully be a less involved migration the next time around)
It is often hard to generalize when N=1. Now that the N=1 use case is established and we are moving towards N=2, it is painfully obvious to all that a better abstraction is needed.
Typedef or no, we would still need a full audit of the code to find spots where people "inlined" the expansion.
IMO, Linus should have done better here -- no crypto hash lasts forever, but this code is far cleaner than useless layers of abstraction.
(Hint: that's why GPG signing commits is an option.)
$ sudo $PKG_MGR upgrade git
