Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The beginning of Git supporting other hash algorithms (github.com)
80 points by Velox 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 14 comments | favorite





FWIW, Fossil released a version with backwards compatibility, configurable graceful upgrades a week ago: https://www.fossil-scm.org/index.html/doc/trunk/www/changes....

reply


I'm the person who's been working on this conversion for some time. This series of commits is actually the sixth, and there will be several more coming. (I just posted the seventh to the list, and I have two more mostly complete.)

The current transition plan is being discussed here: https://public-inbox.org/git/CA+dhYEViN4-boZLN+5QJyE7RtX+q6a...

reply


struct object_id was introduced in this commit, in 2015:

https://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/git/git.git/commit/?id=5f7817...

So this change doesn't do much for now. Good to see, though.

reply


Someone please remind me why the hash is not a type definition so the representation would only have to be changed in one place.

reply


If you have a repo with a lot of GPG signed commits, or you just don't want to change all your commit IDs (because you reference them in other places), then it'd be very valuable to be able to have a repo that's mixed old and new hashes.

Also your Git binary, if compiled with only the One True Hash™, wouldn't be able to work with older repos at all because the hashes it's calculating are now different.

(Edit: Another benefit of generalizing this is so that if/when, in the future, the new hash algorithm must be abandoned due to weaknesses, Git tooling will have been already introduced to the notion that hashes can be different and should hopefully be a less involved migration the next time around)

reply


Why don't you ask Linus, I'm sure he will calmly and respectfully explain the answer while apologizing for the trouble :)

reply


Backwards compat requires that both old and new hashes work at the same time. A simple typedef is unlikely to handle all the semantics and space needed for such a change...

It is often hard to generalize when N=1. Now that the N=1 use case is established and we are moving towards N=2, it is painfully obvious to all that a better abstraction is needed.

Typedef or no, we would still need a full audit of the code to find spots where people "inlined" the expansion.

IMO, Linus should have done better here -- no crypto hash lasts forever, but this code is far cleaner than useless layers of abstraction.

reply


Perhaps you haven't read Linus' comments where he stated (more than a decade ago) that the usage of SHA1 here isn't for "security"?

(Hint: that's why GPG signing commits is an option.)

reply


Is there some explainer on how the support will look like in the end? I'm curious to know how multiple hash algorithms will be supported in parallel.

reply


Probably newer versions will commit only using a new hash algorithm, while completely able to deal with the old one

reply


Can it really be that simple though? If you are using a newer version of Git on your repo which is committing only with the newer hash and I try to clone your repo with an older version I will be unable to do so. I guess maybe that's acceptable though?

reply


I think backwards incompatibility would be acceptable. Add read support for the new format to git, but then don't have widespread repositories using the new format until some period of time later. By the time they do become commonplace, everyone should already be running a version of git supporting them. It's not exactly hard to upgrade git in most situations anyway, just a simple invocation of:

    $ sudo $PKG_MGR upgrade git

reply


Probably not. I imagine the deprecation period for this change will be measured in years.

reply


The commit on git.kernel.org: https://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/git/git.git/commit/?id=e1fae9...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: