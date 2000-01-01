Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Anybody who left IT?
31 points by bizon 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
Why did you do so? What do you do for a living now? Do you regret it? And why do you still read HN?





I took a sabbatical after my dotcom imploded in 2000.

Huge, huge mistake.

When I tried "returning" I was either too corporate for startups and too startup-y for large organizations. I was both too young for roles I had already filled and too old for technical roles I was interested in.

I bounced through a series of startups, averaging less than a year before leaving.

I tried consulting but could never command the rates that would make it worthwhile.

I tried my hand at my own startup and failed miserably. I did not have the business sense, could not find a partner, and failed to convince a single investor to invest.

I suck at business and organizational politics.

I fell into the role I had in the 1990s which gave me some brief status and minor wealth, but was too busy firefighting then to learn how to leverage that into a better role.

While I believe I excel at managing stuff: people, projects, technology, it is hard to convey that in an interview.

Eventually I said fuck it.

I stopped applying for the CTO and I/T management roles I was interested in.

I told recruiters I am retired, but this had adverse side-effects I did not expect. I now reply that I am not interested in whatever role they are offering this week.

I used the knowledge and experience I have to switch to investing full time, now about a 50-50 mix of publicly traded stocks and startups in various stages of success/failure.

I mentor students in local bootcamps and try to help them find jobs after graduation.

I am still deeply technical, I throw together mock services and run them on different platforms to see what works, what fails and use that to guide my investments. I play with things like containers and IoT crap at home to keep current.

I hang out here to learn what the new hotness is (both what HN thinks it is, and what is coming in from the edges).

I learn a lot from the great writers here like patio11 and tptacek and others.

What startups have up and coming personnel to track? Which startups have people to avoid? I definitely check out founders and lead technical staff of the startups I invest in. If someone is a jerk here, they are unlikely to be someone I want to invest in.

I do not know if any of this counts as "leaving I/T" or not.

Reminds me a lot about another thread on HN, where people in IT decided that the product of their IT work is so immaterial that they decide to pick up tangible hobbies to have something to show for their crafts. I remember reading quite a few people talking about woodworking or carpentry.

Personally I'm still in IT, but i have the strong feeling that if i were to leave this field I'd get into farming, as it is a line of work where scientific method and accurate measurements and methods yield to better results.

