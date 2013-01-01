On the other hand, most of us want to split between work and friends, between private and public. So we have different accounts for this purpose. I don't use Twitter and Linkedin the same way, and I don't have the same circle of relations connected by those means. So it may be "convenient" to have separate accounts, but at the same time this becomes a burden to maintain and check every of these (not counting data breaches and so).
My current practice is the following :
- an email address for my close friends & family.
- some public accounts for infosec usage (linkedin, twitter...)
- some undisclosed accounts for my professional usage.
- some undisclosed accounts for my private usage (ecommerce etc.)
- all the rest (a vast majority) uses throw-away emails (I own a domain, enabling me to generate unique email addresses per website) and random passwords, so I don't care to monitor them or if they are breached. If I know I won't use the site frequently I don't even remember the password, I just do a "recover password" if I need it in the future.
My rules:
1. never reuse the same email twice for websites. That also helps me monitor breaches and/or spam and/or db resellers.
2. never reuse the same password twice. Obviously.
3. never use 3rd party authent such as "Login with FB, Twitter or Gmail", as it breaches the first rule.
It generates some work to maintain all of this, but I've been doing it since probably over a decade, and it's now an habit I can't quit, considering the benefits.
So, back to the paper, I'd tend not to follow this guideline, even if I'm tempted to do so.
> Prof. Aaronson, given your expertise, we’d be incredibly grateful for your feedback on a paper / report / grant proposal about quantum computing. To access the document in question, ...
It seems odd to want feedback and then ask someone to go and register somewhere, probably requiring to accept a bunch of legalese in the privacy policy and terms of service... Just attach the document you want feedback on, right?
At least if I'd email someone (out of the blue or an acquaintance) for feedback due to his expertise, I'd be grateful for the time taken and try to make it as easy as possible to do.
Edit: it has been made clear to me that it's not about individuals contacting the author, it's some big corporation that probably sends this out, probably in an automated manner. I still don't understand why anyone would bother with this when "peer reviews" can happen between "peers" (i.e. sending each other documents for review, rather than going through the middleman that everyone seems to hate such as Elsevier, if blog posts linked on HN are to be believed).
It's most fun when you are just trying to decline this invitation because you do not have time and are asked to create an account and password (with stupid password rules, naturally), and fill out an amount of personal information just to do that.
But I'm not sure how this world works anyway. I read about research in books that refer to it, Hacker News and Reddit that links to it, etc. but never in a magazine. Yet the magazines seems to be what everyone is aiming for to be published in, they are apparently some big deal. I suppose there is some reason why "peer reviews" are not between "peers".
1. Authors write paper.
2. Authors send paper to journal or conference address. (...using a web form)
3. The editor gives the paper a once-over and decides to send it out for review.
4. (Editor sends links to reviewers, who log in, read paper, and leave comments.)
5. Lather, rinse, repeat until accept/reject decision is made.
They used to send pdfs, but now use web systems for roughly the same reason HN isn't a mailing list.
Note: the last time anyone let me review a paper was a long time ago, when they sent paper forms to fill out. Parts in (...) are how I assume it works now.
I'm not saying this is the best way to do it, just how it is now.
Also, if you want someone to just read your paper, sure, email is fine. One does not exclude the other. The central system is there to ensure that should any doubt arise over the quality of the work, the feedback can be read and interpreted.
Again, there might be many other more high-tech solutions out there to solve this problem.
Imagine you trying to get someone to review a 1,000 line patch. If you can just get them to log in to GitHub, they can use all of the pull request commenting tools, and it'll be easy. Otherwise, you have to mail them a big .patch file, and then somehow manually manage comments across all of that. The assistive tools are more convenient.
A journal may have dozens of submissions at various stages of the peer review process. Each requires two or three peer reviewers, who are busy academics who will often fail to meet the deadline. The editor has to track all of these, follow up with lagging reviewers, and then put together all the reviews for a paper to make the final decision.
Doing all that by email would be a mess. Reviews would get lost, the editor would lose track of which reviewers were sent which papers, and so on.
So the online systems make sense. But they all suck. I've reviewed for several journals which use the ScholarOne system, for example, and despite all being hosted centrally, they inexplicably require separate logins. The website is a clunky piece of crap. If they just had an automated system email me a PDF and ask me to email back a review, and had their script grab reviews from the inbox and format them for the editor to review, it'd be a lot easier. Or if they emailed me a personal link that let me view the paper and leave a review, no login required. But alas, they must overcomplicate it...
It's a bit burdensome on the patch submitter, to collect the feedback into one place, but not that much. At least the burden is on people who want to get the patch in.
Not saying you could do that with GitHub, but there's design space for it.
And if you want to take matters into your own hands, you use PGP. But outside of the computer security business I guess that's mostly unused.
I realized recently that I have space in my life for three log-in websites (HN, a gamedev site, one subreddit), three web apps (gmail, github, slack), and three non-built-in phone applications (instapaper, ride sharing app, twitter). If there's something new in town - it needs to be more valuable than these to knock someone else out of rotation!
Add a hurdle, any hurdle, to your potential users' workflow and you are doing yourself a massive disservice.
When I write my reply to them and submit, I get an ACTION-REQUIRED from boxbe.com telling me to register + captcha so that I can get on the receiver's whitelist.
It's so invasive that I don't bother. They'll have to check their spam folder for my email.
What makes it different is that as a profession, we have decided that Github is nice, good, and ubiquitous. Unfortunately, the portals that he's describing are crappy, bad, and balkanized.
It would be as if part of your job required code reviewing open source projects in your area of expertise, even where you hadn't previously contributed.
Funny, I've had the same issue. Between legacy Skype passwords, Microsoft accounts, and what not, for a period of time it became almost impossible to log into Skype. It has improved, but the reset process was designed almost as a maze to help shed all but the most determined. I was not determined enough and eventually gave up and forced Skype contacts to reach out to me via WhatsApp/GChat/Signal/Duo/Allo/FBMessenger. Anything but Skype.
Side note: Same thing happened to Wunderlist after they too got purchased by Microsoft.
https://read.feedly.com/html?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.scottaaron...
I just remember in the 90's when the web started taking off and all these designers and people used to regular print publications came along and had to control the page layout when the whole point was to let the layout change to fit the users needs. Margins are not necessary at all - the user can adjust the width of their browser window to alter the width of a line of text, but that's not fashionable these days.
And as you said, the forced margins are also a problem here.
Also, to any designers reading this: please don't use text justification, either. I know it looks prettier as abstract art, but it does nothing but harm readability of your actual content.
And the site is solid black text on a solid white background. This article would have literally been better as a link to a .txt file on a static file server. The modern web is really such a disaster.
Although I would have then missed out on this gem of a comment ( www.scottaaronson.com/blog/?p=3203#comment-1733204 ) -- and I do mean that sincerely, no sarcasm. Seriously, I can't stand places that make you call in advance either :P
Just imagine telling a client, "sorry I don't open Google Docs on principle. Life is too short and too precious."
That's just the most recent example but I've had to deal with countless insane demands from suppliers like this over the course of my career. In several cases being borerline to saying "if you don't want our business then there's plenty of other suppliers that do".
However by far the most annoying one I've had, and one that used to be common place 5 years ago in the UK, was recruitment agencies refusing to accept CVs in PDF form. They would accept a Microsoft Word document or RTF. Some even accepted plain text files. But a PDF was point blank refused even in tech-agencies. This used to be a real pain for myself, a Linux developer and administrator who didn't run Windows so couldnt guarantee what OpenOffice would spit out when exporting to .DOC. I ended up having to use a spare work machine and thankfully had a very forgiving boss.
Did you read this: "I’ll continue to devote a huge fraction of my waking hours to fielding questions from all sorts of people on the Internet, and I’ll do it cheerfully and free of charge."
The guy is doing more than most, is it so much to ask people to be polite and make things easy when asking for help?
BTW. I don't see it as being "out of touch". I see it as a gentle reminder of how we're all wasting each other's time building stuff that requires creation of accounts for no real reasons (except sales tricks).
Did you even read the article and its main point?
