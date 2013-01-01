Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
I will not log in to your website (scottaaronson.com)
105 points by seycombi 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 50 comments | favorite





This is a global issue. We all experienced friends or people asking for joining them on their social network, or their IM app, which unfortunately you're not on. Same for vendors and partners and such that ask you to create accounts on their websites for sometimes just a single event or document to sync. XKCD recently published a fun illustration of it (1810).

On the other hand, most of us want to split between work and friends, between private and public. So we have different accounts for this purpose. I don't use Twitter and Linkedin the same way, and I don't have the same circle of relations connected by those means. So it may be "convenient" to have separate accounts, but at the same time this becomes a burden to maintain and check every of these (not counting data breaches and so).

My current practice is the following : - an email address for my close friends & family. - some public accounts for infosec usage (linkedin, twitter...) - some undisclosed accounts for my professional usage. - some undisclosed accounts for my private usage (ecommerce etc.) - all the rest (a vast majority) uses throw-away emails (I own a domain, enabling me to generate unique email addresses per website) and random passwords, so I don't care to monitor them or if they are breached. If I know I won't use the site frequently I don't even remember the password, I just do a "recover password" if I need it in the future.

My rules: 1. never reuse the same email twice for websites. That also helps me monitor breaches and/or spam and/or db resellers. 2. never reuse the same password twice. Obviously. 3. never use 3rd party authent such as "Login with FB, Twitter or Gmail", as it breaches the first rule.

It generates some work to maintain all of this, but I've been doing it since probably over a decade, and it's now an habit I can't quit, considering the benefits.

So, back to the paper, I'd tend not to follow this guideline, even if I'm tempted to do so.

reply


I do not recognize the problem the author talks about, but it seems weird. From the article:

> Prof. Aaronson, given your expertise, we’d be incredibly grateful for your feedback on a paper / report / grant proposal about quantum computing. To access the document in question, ...

It seems odd to want feedback and then ask someone to go and register somewhere, probably requiring to accept a bunch of legalese in the privacy policy and terms of service... Just attach the document you want feedback on, right?

At least if I'd email someone (out of the blue or an acquaintance) for feedback due to his expertise, I'd be grateful for the time taken and try to make it as easy as possible to do.

Edit: it has been made clear to me that it's not about individuals contacting the author, it's some big corporation that probably sends this out, probably in an automated manner. I still don't understand why anyone would bother with this when "peer reviews" can happen between "peers" (i.e. sending each other documents for review, rather than going through the middleman that everyone seems to hate such as Elsevier, if blog posts linked on HN are to be believed).

reply


This is the norm in academic publishing. Not only do publishers (often for-profit publishers with huge profit margins) ask us academics to critically review submitted manuscripts gratis with short deadlines, but they also want us to use their poorly designed, byzantine online systems to do it.

It's most fun when you are just trying to decline this invitation because you do not have time and are asked to create an account and password (with stupid password rules, naturally), and fill out an amount of personal information just to do that.

reply


You make it sound as if you are required by law to do this. Short deadlines, for free, on poorly designed systems, behind a login wall. Then you just don't, right?

reply


Eventually they will bar you from publishing with them. How bad that is depends on the journal and what you intend to do with your life.

reply


And if it is a government agency asking you to review a grant proposal? Besides the obvious service aspect, you don't want to unnecessarily offend someone with money, that you might have to apply for yourself someday.

reply


I understand you're also helping colleagues, but in the case of wanting peers to review your paper it's a simple matter to send emails with PDFs to those peers.

But I'm not sure how this world works anyway. I read about research in books that refer to it, Hacker News and Reddit that links to it, etc. but never in a magazine. Yet the magazines seems to be what everyone is aiming for to be published in, they are apparently some big deal. I suppose there is some reason why "peer reviews" are not between "peers".

reply


The process, add I've experienced it, is:

1. Authors write paper.

2. Authors send paper to journal or conference address. (...using a web form)

3. The editor gives the paper a once-over and decides to send it out for review.

4. (Editor sends links to reviewers, who log in, read paper, and leave comments.)

5. Lather, rinse, repeat until accept/reject decision is made.

They used to send pdfs, but now use web systems for roughly the same reason HN isn't a mailing list.

Note: the last time anyone let me review a paper was a long time ago, when they sent paper forms to fill out. Parts in (...) are how I assume it works now.


The peer review is supposed to be anonymous. So what happens in practice is you upload your paper to a central website from which a set of reviewers can download a copy for review and give feedback with comments, anonymously. This is also why there is a login system: to ensure the comments are from actual peers which have their own papers up in the repository too.

I'm not saying this is the best way to do it, just how it is now.

Also, if you want someone to just read your paper, sure, email is fine. One does not exclude the other. The central system is there to ensure that should any doubt arise over the quality of the work, the feedback can be read and interpreted.

Again, there might be many other more high-tech solutions out there to solve this problem.

reply


That's exactly what the original post said: he won't do it any more.

reply


It's not about the individual, it's a lot of people I hear about this. Yet it is apparently the common practice. I'm asking why.

reply


I guess it is because people see it as necessary in order to build relationships, and have a name. But it looks like it's time to draw a line.

reply


I do see why they ask for that (although it sounds like their systems could use some improvement).

Imagine you trying to get someone to review a 1,000 line patch. If you can just get them to log in to GitHub, they can use all of the pull request commenting tools, and it'll be easy. Otherwise, you have to mail them a big .patch file, and then somehow manually manage comments across all of that. The assistive tools are more convenient.

reply


And add that you have dozens of such patches that you need people to review, and their reviews have to be distributed to a committee of senior developers once they're received, and so on and so on...

A journal may have dozens of submissions at various stages of the peer review process. Each requires two or three peer reviewers, who are busy academics who will often fail to meet the deadline. The editor has to track all of these, follow up with lagging reviewers, and then put together all the reviews for a paper to make the final decision.

Doing all that by email would be a mess. Reviews would get lost, the editor would lose track of which reviewers were sent which papers, and so on.

So the online systems make sense. But they all suck. I've reviewed for several journals which use the ScholarOne system, for example, and despite all being hosted centrally, they inexplicably require separate logins. The website is a clunky piece of crap. If they just had an automated system email me a PDF and ask me to email back a review, and had their script grab reviews from the inbox and format them for the editor to review, it'd be a lot easier. Or if they emailed me a personal link that let me view the paper and leave a review, no login required. But alas, they must overcomplicate it...

reply


Linux kernel patch review is over email like this. It seems to work. I subscribe to a few lists and it makes it easy for anyone to chip in.

It's a bit burdensome on the patch submitter, to collect the feedback into one place, but not that much. At least the burden is on people who want to get the patch in.

reply


Github accepts Google account sign ins. I personally no longer register for services that do not accept my google account as a form of authentication. I wish not to leave even more online accounts and passwords scattered over the web. With google auth, they do not get a users passwords. Without google auth chances are most people will fall for password-reuse.

reply


So then give them a one-time login ticket, and let them upgrade to an account?

Not saying you could do that with GitHub, but there's design space for it.

reply


When asked to peer review something for academic publication, the PDF of the paper is, in my experience, never ever emailed.

reply


I assume they are trying to keep the documents in question confidential. Email is not confidential.

reply


In practice, it's no more confidential to use a system where you have a separate, high-security system, that sends out new passwords on demand.

reply


I disagree. A sysadmin is not allowed to take a peek in emails unless there is a reason. Or if I create a folder named "private" on my work computer or work email, they aren't allowed to look in there without a good reason. But I suppose Dutch privacy laws aren't universal, so I don't know how that would be in your (or the author's) country.

And if you want to take matters into your own hands, you use PGP. But outside of the computer security business I guess that's mostly unused.

reply


Not allowed, or not able to?

reply


Ha ha, I'm at the same "get off my lawn!" moment in my internet life to. The barrier "first, create an account and login..." is a one that very very few products can tempt me to do.

I realized recently that I have space in my life for three log-in websites (HN, a gamedev site, one subreddit), three web apps (gmail, github, slack), and three non-built-in phone applications (instapaper, ride sharing app, twitter). If there's something new in town - it needs to be more valuable than these to knock someone else out of rotation!

reply


I applaud this attitude, not least because it reminds me of the UX design story on allowing guest checkouts: https://articles.uie.com/three_hund_million_button/

Add a hurdle, any hurdle, to your potential users' workflow and you are doing yourself a massive disservice.

reply


Recently, in my customer support tickets, more and more of my users have given me email addresses "protected" by http://boxbe.com.

When I write my reply to them and submit, I get an ACTION-REQUIRED from boxbe.com telling me to register + captcha so that I can get on the receiver's whitelist.

It's so invasive that I don't bother. They'll have to check their spam folder for my email.

reply


This is, in principle, no different than the fact that you have to log in to Github to create issues or add comments.

What makes it different is that as a profession, we have decided that Github is nice, good, and ubiquitous. Unfortunately, the portals that he's describing are crappy, bad, and balkanized.

reply


You have to log in to GitHub in order to create issues on GitHub. But that doesn’t mean you must have a GitHub account to report issues to a project hosted on it. Emailing the author with an issue report (and a patch) works as well.

reply


It would be similar to Github if you out of the blue emailed someone asking them to review your code for free. But to do so they would have to sign up for SimilarToGitHubX. And when they have done so, they just wait a few hours while you add them to your private repo.

reply


He mentions reviewing papers and grant proposals, which are part of your professional obligations if you're a professor. You're not obliged to do so for any particular journal, but you're absolutely expected to do some, and "cold calling" people is normal.

It would be as if part of your job required code reviewing open source projects in your area of expertise, even where you hadn't previously contributed.

reply


From the article: Oh, Skype no longer lets me log in either.

Funny, I've had the same issue. Between legacy Skype passwords, Microsoft accounts, and what not, for a period of time it became almost impossible to log into Skype. It has improved, but the reset process was designed almost as a maze to help shed all but the most determined. I was not determined enough and eventually gave up and forced Skype contacts to reach out to me via WhatsApp/GChat/Signal/Duo/Allo/FBMessenger. Anything but Skype.

Side note: Same thing happened to Wunderlist after they too got purchased by Microsoft.

reply


Readable version

https://read.feedly.com/html?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.scottaaron...

reply


Unreadable for the over 40 crowd on mobile.

reply


Funny, I did not even notice that it is unreadable on mobile. I almost subconsciously pinched to get rid of the margins the first thing I did. This problem is extremely prevalent.

reply


Kind of ironic given the content of the linked post. He wants everyone to do things that are maximally convenient for him, but he doesn't even have a simple responsive layout on his site to make the margins taking up half the screen real estate disappear so that it's convenient for anyone on mobile to read his stuff.

reply


That's even more funny since HTML will automatically fill the width of the page. He goes out of his way to create margins to help people with wide screens but doesn't consider the effect on small screens.

I just remember in the 90's when the web started taking off and all these designers and people used to regular print publications came along and had to control the page layout when the whole point was to let the layout change to fit the users needs. Margins are not necessary at all - the user can adjust the width of their browser window to alter the width of a line of text, but that's not fashionable these days.

reply


A max-width: 80em; is a nice readability enhancement so that users don't have to resize their browser windows after each tab change. The problem is they don't use max-width, they end up using width instead.

And as you said, the forced margins are also a problem here.

Also, to any designers reading this: please don't use text justification, either. I know it looks prettier as abstract art, but it does nothing but harm readability of your actual content.

reply


And as usual, all for nothing. The site makes 43 separate GET requests and transfers 562KiB of data over the span of 8.25 seconds to load ... wait for it ... 3.7KiB of text.

And the site is solid black text on a solid white background. This article would have literally been better as a link to a .txt file on a static file server. The modern web is really such a disaster.

Although I would have then missed out on this gem of a comment ( www.scottaaronson.com/blog/?p=3203#comment-1733204 ) -- and I do mean that sincerely, no sarcasm. Seriously, I can't stand places that make you call in advance either :P

reply


Everything is unreadable for the over 40 crowd on mobile. That's why I use Firefox reader view on mobile. On desktop it's as simple as ctrl-shift-+

reply


No, this site is especially bad. 50% of the total screen real estate is taken up by useless margins that shouldn't be there on mobile, and the text size is way too small. Most sites do a way better job of rendering on mobile.

reply


Just double tap to zoom?

reply


Who don't use Firefox and its perfectly usable reader mode.

reply


Just increase the text size. It becomes easily readable. The font size is larger than text here on HN.

reply


fedwrfc

reply


If you ever wondered what people meant by out of touch "ivory tower" academics, just read this post.

Just imagine telling a client, "sorry I don't open Google Docs on principle. Life is too short and too precious."

reply


You say that but if one looks at your example at face value then you would be surprised how often things like that do happen. I had one supplier threaten to cancel business relations with us if we didn't send through customer details (related to the product they were supplying) on an excel spreadsheet via email. It took quite some negotiation to agree a secure compromise.

That's just the most recent example but I've had to deal with countless insane demands from suppliers like this over the course of my career. In several cases being borerline to saying "if you don't want our business then there's plenty of other suppliers that do".

However by far the most annoying one I've had, and one that used to be common place 5 years ago in the UK, was recruitment agencies refusing to accept CVs in PDF form. They would accept a Microsoft Word document or RTF. Some even accepted plain text files. But a PDF was point blank refused even in tech-agencies. This used to be a real pain for myself, a Linux developer and administrator who didn't run Windows so couldnt guarantee what OpenOffice would spit out when exporting to .DOC. I ended up having to use a spare work machine and thankfully had a very forgiving boss.

reply


It's been nearly 10 years since I've had to deal with recruiters but I remember asking about DOC requirement and basically it was because they edited my CV before passing it onto the client (particularly to cut out any personal information so that the client could not contact me directly). RTF was easy enough the generate though, so it wasn't a big deal for me.

reply


> If you ever wondered what people meant by out of touch "ivory tower" academics, just read this post.

Did you read this: "I’ll continue to devote a huge fraction of my waking hours to fielding questions from all sorts of people on the Internet, and I’ll do it cheerfully and free of charge."

The guy is doing more than most, is it so much to ask people to be polite and make things easy when asking for help?

reply


It depends on your market position. If you're a successful company, you get to tell clients what way to send stuff in.

BTW. I don't see it as being "out of touch". I see it as a gentle reminder of how we're all wasting each other's time building stuff that requires creation of accounts for no real reasons (except sales tricks).

reply


No. Imagine you telling your client 3 times a day to create a different account with different workflow.

Did you even read the article and its main point?

reply


Actually he said explicitly that he would open Google Docs. And 90% of the world has a Google account already. What he doesn't want to do is waste 20-30 minutes to create an account and log into a new system every time someone wants feedback on something.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: