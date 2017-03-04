Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Blockchain: A Better Way to Track Pork Chops, Bonds, Bad Peanut Butter? (nytimes.com)
26 points by Osiris30 2 hours ago





Seems to be hype from MBA types who've lost the technical knowledge. Or perhaps never had it.

What is blockchain? It's a way to create a global ledger without trust.

What do you need to track your pork chops? A ledger.

What is IBM? A huge, trusted, corporation.

Does anyone think if IBM operated a bog standard database of pork chops that the users would not trust it?

Every few months I'm reading these articles about using blockchain, which is pretty clever, for something that doesn't require it.

I get the feeling that the blockchain is the solution to all the problems, just like IA. I think it's getting overhyped too much.

