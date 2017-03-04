What is blockchain? It's a way to create a global ledger without trust.
What do you need to track your pork chops? A ledger.
What is IBM? A huge, trusted, corporation.
Does anyone think if IBM operated a bog standard database of pork chops that the users would not trust it?
Every few months I'm reading these articles about using blockchain, which is pretty clever, for something that doesn't require it.
