Ask HN: Advices on tools to use for a project

I’m developing a project that will have an interface similar to that of Milanotes (“whiteboard” where stuff can be put). I have some experience in backend (mostly Django+DRF) and also some experience developing native applications (iOS, macOS mainly). For this project I feel like it’s best to start with a website and only if it proves successful add mobile applications. Since I have little to no experience developing “modern” front-ends, I’d like to ask your opinion on what tools would be best to do this. I’ve been looking at React and Vue. From my understanding they only deal with a the actual front-end and I will need to add a layer that communicates with the backend. Between React and Vue what do you suppose would be easier to use to accomplish what I want? Would it be better I use another framework that already has backend glue logic? Thank you