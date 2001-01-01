Ask HN: Does watching 2001: A Space Odyssey or Interstellar make you feel weird?

I simply empty out. Insignificance and a sense of puniness surrounds me. It's a weird feeling, can't quite put in words. I feel inconsequential and at the same time my mind gets thrilled by the greatness humanity can achieve by conquering the vast cosmos. The daily chores, bugs, programming languages, opinions, news etc. do not matter any more. The hangover lasts for a few hours, but I feel like on an opioid trip (metaphorically, never tried myself). It's scary and beautiful at the same time. I usually study Math or Physics after such hangover. Just wanted to share the weirdness I feel right now.