Star Citizen developers intend to drop DirectX support and only support Vulkan
(
robertsspaceindustries.com
)
20 points
by
shmerl
4 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
5 comments
|
favorite
empath75
1 minute ago
I'm sure people will appreciate it in 2100 when the game is released.
hd4
40 minutes ago
>use as it doesn't force our users to upgrade to Windows 10 and opens the door for a single graphics API that could be used on all Windows 7, 8, 10 & Linux
Finally they're starting to get it.
dogma1138
21 minutes ago
Considering that the mGPU and VR support in the latest release of Vulkan requires Windows 10 and WDDM I don't think even Kronos gets it anymore ;)
throwaway91111
11 minutes ago
I don't use windows. What's wrong with windows 10?
dogma1138
4 minutes ago
Nothing, I use it on a daily basis.
