Star Citizen developers intend to drop DirectX support and only support Vulkan (robertsspaceindustries.com)
20 points by shmerl 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





I'm sure people will appreciate it in 2100 when the game is released.

reply


>use as it doesn't force our users to upgrade to Windows 10 and opens the door for a single graphics API that could be used on all Windows 7, 8, 10 & Linux

Finally they're starting to get it.

reply


Considering that the mGPU and VR support in the latest release of Vulkan requires Windows 10 and WDDM I don't think even Kronos gets it anymore ;)

reply


I don't use windows. What's wrong with windows 10?

reply


Nothing, I use it on a daily basis.

reply




