In Berlin, a Grass-Roots Fight Against Gentrification (nytimes.com)
Have to wonder how much of this is occupant-driven vs how much is foreign speculation (like Chinese investment in the Canadian property market). That prices are getting so out-of-whack relative to local incomes in so many places suggests some sort of international aspect...

Lol. When the Green Party gets absolute power, they are very happy to demolish old buildings & environments and replace them with minimum standard housing, and fill them with non-sustainable population, preferably from warmer climates, where such structures are not even needed.

"Gentrification" is an american issue. In Europe most governments prevent large-scale private housing projects already, and have to work hard to lure the middle-class into the "multicultural" cities of their own design.

> fill them with non-sustainable population, preferably from warmer climates, where such structures are not even needed.

What does this mean?

>most governments prevent large-scale private housing projects already

Are you under the impression that large-scale private housing developments are gentrification? In general we should expect that large-scale increases in housing supply would lower rents and prevent gentrification.

