"Gentrification" is an american issue. In Europe most governments prevent large-scale private housing projects already, and have to work hard to lure the middle-class into the "multicultural" cities of their own design.
What does this mean?
>most governments prevent large-scale private housing projects already
Are you under the impression that large-scale private housing developments are gentrification? In general we should expect that large-scale increases in housing supply would lower rents and prevent gentrification.
