In fact, this has been the basis for much writing on Lisp too. Paul Graham has written entire essays along the same lines.
If you work in a job that forces the use of a less powerful language than what you've been exposed to, you can, I think, go through a sort of depression. You simply long to use the tools that you know hold much more power yet must resign yourself to the tools you have.
You can overcome the problem by being present in your work. The language might be ugly. It might be totally underpowered with limited means of abstraction and a type system that snmacks you and, sometimes, your client over the head. What you can do is, despite that, commit to writing great software with the tools you have. Commit to improving your work. Perhaps expand the ecosystem with tools borne of insights from your adventures with high-powered tools.
You will have a much more enjoyable time in most languages this way. Perhaps except MUMPS but there might be hope.
reply
I see statements like this a lot from Haskellers and I think its overstated. Anecdotally, after going from Python to spending 3-4 years in Haskell then going back to a dynamic language (Elixir) I've come to the conclusion that how you think when programming is very much a learned trait that works for that language. It's neither good or bad, but it's educational nonetheless. Haskell and other languages like it forces you to have a very unique mindset that can overpower previously learned languages not like it. And it's in no way permanent.
After I stopped using Haskell I was like "ugh, I need types! wth!". I wanted to go back to Haskell only out of familiarity, but as I continued after a short while I wasn't even thinking like that anymore. The thought rarely occurred. I stopped thinking in Haskell and started thinking in Elixir.
However I switched from Python to Scala and besides the performance issues and the poor handling of async I/O that I had with Python, by far the biggest problem with Python was all the insecurity while developing with it. It drove me insane, because we had a production system that always had problems due to how poorly Python's ecosystem treats errors.
Just to give an example, at that time we were using BeautifulSoup to do HTML parsing, a library resembling JQuery, except that BeautifulSoup can return nulls all over the place and no matter how defensive I got in my coding, null pointer exceptions still happened. And what was the solution for async I/O in Python? Monkey patching the socket module by means of Gevent or Eventlet of course, which didn't work for native clients (e.g. MySQL's) and if this wasn't problematic enough, you had to guess what worked or not and when. The worst kind of magic possible.
When I switched to Scala, all of these problems vanished. This isn't about having tests either, because tests only test for the behavior you can foresee, unless you do property-based testing with auto-generated random data and in this regard static languages like Scala and Haskell also rule due to the availability of QuickCheck / ScalaCheck.
You see, my Python codebase got really bad because of fear of refactoring. Yes, even with plenty of tests and good code coverage. Because actually the tests themselves became a barrier for refactoring, because in a language like Python there is no such thing as information hiding and coupled with dynamic typing, it means that your tests end up tightly coupled with implementation details, will break on correct refactoring and will be hard to fix.
Nowadays when I'm doing refactoring with Scala, most of the time it simply works as soon as the compiler is happy. Some people bitch and moan about that compiler being kind of slow and it is, but the things that it can prove about your code would require specialized and expensive tools for other languages and that wouldn't do such a good job.
Going back to dynamic languages, there are also languages like Clojure, which get by with sane defaults. For example in practice Clojure doesn't do OOP-style dynamic dispatching most of the time and functions are usually multi-variadic and capable of handling nil values gracefully. This is not enforced by the language, being simply a hygienic rule accepted by the community. However, relying on such conventions requires (a) capable developers that (b) agree on what the best practices should be.
And the issue that people miss when thinking of the merits of such languages is that smaller communities are always homogeneous. So when giving as example a language like Elixir, if it hasn't drove you insane yet, well, you have to take into account that Elixir might not be popular enough.
So basically I prefer strong static typing because I'm not smart enough or wise enough to seek and follow best practices as often as I'd like and because I don't have much faith that other people in the community can do that either, especially after that community grows. The biggest irony imo is that Python is right now the anti-thesis of TOOWTDI.
So have you checked out rust?
I get that we all have favourite languages, but it is not amazingly helpful to try and compare them like this, for me. I'm sure if you're a Haskeller and you're eyeing up Go, being forewarned might be helpful, but here's another idea:
Don't compare. Just use. Take it at face value. Figure out what becomes easy, what becomes hard.
I came at Go from 10+ years of professional Ruby development, and it was a tough punch to the stomach at times. I still think in Ruby more often than I think in Go. But I know the two aren't really comparable for most things.
> The tooling is bad
I feel like the tooling is really impressive, considering the age of the language. Remember that Haskell is something like 25+ years old. Go has done quite a bit in short time - I can only hope it will get better too.
> Zero values are almost never what you want
I've always felt the defaults to be spot on. Anyway, it's my responsibility to initialise these values, even on struct fields.
> A culture of “backwards compatibility at all costs”
I agree the current (package management) landscape is dire, but this should change, hopefully this year, with godep. As it is now, I have found success using glide for dependency management, so that's what I would recommend for now.
Apart from that, I can agree on a lot of things - I'm specifically annoyed by the whole generics thing, the way I interpret the people involved with the project is "it would be nice to have, but the implementation is awkward, so we won't admit to it being nice to have".
Yet, I'd argue that tooling is still one of the worst aspects of the language. The whole cabal/stack thing is a mess.
Other than that, I will probably never choose to use Go for anything ever again, unless I’m being paid for it. Go is just too different to how I think: when I approach a programming problem, I first think about the types and abstractions that will be useful; I think about statically enforcing behaviour; and I don’t worry about the cost of intermediary data structures, because that price is almost never paid in full.
Wow.
You can do this in your version-control system (e.g. git), via a process called "vendoring". It's ugly but, using one of the popular tools, quite workable.
Those are things that suck about go; it's not specifically that they suck about go when compared to haskell; they just generally suck (particularly the type system stuff).
However, I don't think that the situation is so bad I would go as far as to say, "Other than that, I will probably never choose to use Go for anything ever again..."
I maintain that while go might not give smart programmers the flexibility to express their FP dreams, it has a grungy practicality both for developing and maintaining code that is quite effective.
Introducing go and building applications with it in a team is easy because its quick to pick up for the whole team, regardless of background, its simple to use and its (relatively) difficult to shoot yourself in the foot in terms of distributing binaries or developing applications that run at modest scale.
When gogland (the IDE by jetbrains) comes out of EAP, it'll even have a modestly good professional IDE with integrated debugger (no atom, you don't count when your debugger never works on any platform).
...but hey, if you don't like it, don't use it.
Haskell is pretty great too.
In fact, this has been the basis for much writing on Lisp too. Paul Graham has written entire essays along the same lines.
If you work in a job that forces the use of a less powerful language than what you've been exposed to, you can, I think, go through a sort of depression. You simply long to use the tools that you know hold much more power yet must resign yourself to the tools you have.
You can overcome the problem by being present in your work. The language might be ugly. It might be totally underpowered with limited means of abstraction and a type system that snmacks you and, sometimes, your client over the head. What you can do is, despite that, commit to writing great software with the tools you have. Commit to improving your work. Perhaps expand the ecosystem with tools borne of insights from your adventures with high-powered tools.
You will have a much more enjoyable time in most languages this way. Perhaps except MUMPS but there might be hope.
reply