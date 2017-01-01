Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
British man with type 1 diabetes to receive tests after coming off insulin (diabetes.co.uk)
7 points by alexee 3 hours ago





4 years ago I got diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in my early forties. The hospital staff showed me how to manage my glucose with long acting and fast acting insuline.

As a programmer I'm good with numbers so everything was pretty much under control but I started noticing that I needed less and less insuline up to the point that I needed no insuline at all. This was about a year ago. At that same time I had some new physical health problems and it turned out I had celiac disease as well. Bummer :(

One side-effect of 'untreated' celiac is that carbohydrates are less well converted to glucose and so my glucose levels stayed normal without using insuline. Unfortunately it meant I was not cured from type 1 diabetes.

Now that I am on a gluten free diet my insuline usage is back to normal and I stopped farting as a bonus :)

tldr: Unsatisfyingly short article about someone no longer having type 1 diabetes -- without any even possible explanation as to why. They only mention long-distance running as a remote possibility.

Surprise me. I think that both diabetes types are very complex illness.

