What share to give the first employee? 1 point by op2ed 30 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite Hey there, we are disrupting the unfair higher education application process with our Google of “University Searches” our natural language generation engine. We are ramen profitable and we have employees but they are salaried without any stake in the company. We are looking to take on our first technical employee but we are not sure how to do it. About what share in the company should we offer him? And should he receive an industry standard salary on top of that? Perhaps there is some ratio?











