Ask HN: Any interest in data loss prevention(DLP) app for Slack?
Would anyone be interested in a DLP app for Slack that monitors messages in realtime for sensitive info like credit cards, social security numbers, etc.? I've built a crude prototype that can do so and delete the culprit messages.





