Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: Any interest in data loss prevention(DLP) app for Slack?
1 point
by
alexgaribay
31 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
discuss
|
favorite
Would anyone be interested in a DLP app for Slack that monitors messages in realtime for sensitive info like credit cards, social security numbers, etc.? I've built a crude prototype that can do so and delete the culprit messages.
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: