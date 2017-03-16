Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Suicides in Rural America Increased More Than 40% in 16 Years (acsh.org)
The lack of opportunity in rural America is disheartening to say the least. I feel the election of Trump is a direct reflection of the lack of empathy people have from cities have for rural America.

I grew up in New Hampshire in a very rural town with a population of 4,000. Rural life sat well with some of my peers, but I loved tech and quickly left through college enabled by my parents ability to point me in the right direction, which many of my peers didn't have. The difference in opportunity I saw in the cities versus New Hampshire was staggering, not even comparable. I've enjoyed my life as I've explored more of America and ended up in the Bay, but every time I go back to New Hampshire there is always a tally of people I knew who died to Heroin. That or one of my friends succumbing to their addictions again. I know these people extremely well and I can confidently say the only difference between me and them was opportunities to enable my mind and parenting. It's disgusting honestly.

Now I would love to solve this problem, but the lack of empathy I've seen in the cities for these people is the worst piece of this puzzle. People in cities have the privilege of wealth and the ability to direct America in a way rural America doesn't. The issues they face in rural America are completely ignored. While they cite that the popular vote strongly favored Hilary, they forget why the electoral college was created. To help rural America from being completely ignored while the cities with denser populations sway the votes towards their issues.

I encourage everyone to go talk to a person in a rural county that is provided cheap heroin through foreign drug smuggling groups that don't have any opportunities. Empathize with their problems. Do I think transgender deserve equal rights? Absolutely. But go to a town ravaged by heroin and lack of financial growth and bring up transgender bathrooms to them. They will be baffled by your lack of knowledge of how their lives operate.

> People in cities have the privilege of wealth and the ability to direct America in a way rural America doesn't.

Have you ever lived in a city? Tell black people in Baltimore that they have "the ability to direct America in a way rural America doesn't." And speaking of the ability to direct America--each person's vote in New Hampshire counts about double what it does in Maryland or New York, so there's that.

> The issues they face in rural America are completely ignored.

In what way? We spend huge amounts of money in this country on infrastructure for rural areas. A higher percentage of eligible rural residents take advantage of programs like food stamps than in urban areas. And we spend almost $30 billion dollars per year on agricultural subsidies--which go almost entirely to rural areas.

That's before we even get to wealth redistribution within states. Rural areas in most states are heavily subsidized by tax revenue raised in urban areas in those states. (Which is fine, of course--urban areas tend to be richer and should carry more of the tax burden. But to say rural areas get ignored is laughable.)

> But go to a town ravaged by heroin and lack of financial growth and bring up transgender bathrooms to them. They will be baffled by your lack of knowledge of how their lives operate.

That's an entirely self-inflicted problem. Nobody would be talking about transgender bathroom rights if people (disproportionately, people in rural America) weren't trying to ban certain people from using certain bathrooms.

Absolutely. The cities have their own issues, but I don't know anyone in rural America that can't empathize with not having opportunity and being poor. I can't think of a single scenario where brining up people in cities that have no opportunity is unacceptable. If anything it's the opposite, and people in rural America know it can get much more violent in the cities. They respect that fact.

Now we spend a huge amount on infrastructure, yet if you actually go to rural America you will feel a large lack of hope. There is no place for these people in where America is going. They know the infrastructure funding is temporary. Do you think these people don't know robots are coming? THEY DO!!! So they feel like their entire lives are being threatened and they want to adapt. They really do. But what solutions are being offered? Are we actively trying to level the educational playing field between cities and rural America? Are we trying to enable high tech companies to pop up in smaller states? I don't see it.

'That's an entirely self-inflicted problem. Nobody would be talking about transgender bathroom rights if people (disproportionately people in rural America) weren't being assholes about what bathroom people use.'

You clearly have never been to rural America. That is a very ignorant statement. There are many people in rural America that respect all types of people.

Put yourself in the shoes of an American that had had a farmer for a dad that was uneducated making less than 40k. You don't even know the concept of Google being a real thing. You've never met a facebook employee or google employee. Or hell, even an Exxon employee. You're local dirt sales company is one of the hottest companies in your town. Your parents don't know how to help you get into college. What are you doing to help this person?

"You clearly have never been to rural America. That is a very ignorant statement. There are many people in rural America that respect all types of people." I think what he means is that legislation banning this drives the discussion rather than vice versa

also for your second graph how does that compare to the south side of chicago and balitmore, will the poor in cities be spared the automation? what solutions have they gotten? How many people from those parts go to good colleges vs rural people?

Huh, I've never met a Facebook or Google employee. I never realized how few opportunities I have in life.


It's weird how these are problems in cities but they are also hurt by the EC as well!

"People in the cities" (who tend to be strongly left-leaning) literally want to give money to the less well-off people in rural areas to help support them. It's the right-leaning candidates who are opposed to wealth redistribution.

Who is missing empathy for whom? From my perspective, the fiscal conservatives from the rural areas have relatively less empathy than vice versa.

Giving money is not the issue in rural America. It's not social welfare such as health insurance or anything of the sort. If anything I'd say there's a lot of disgust with how many rural Americans live off the system.

It's lack of opportunity. What is your answer to that? Tesla isn't opening up a factory in New Hampshire anytime soon. There certainly isn't as many amazing colleges such as UC berkley there. Throwing money into unemployment and welfare won't solve the problem at all.

Trump literally said I will fight to get you jobs back. Ignore if that is true. Ignore if he is an idiot. Ignore if that works in the long term. He was the only candidate that actually said a single idea that was directly aimed at helping them.

Rural America exists today due to the explosion of Rail in the late 1800s to 1930s. the Interstate Highway System, and DOD strategically building highways between bases that avoided large population centers. That infrastructure allowed many small towns to spring up manufacturing, factories, processing, etc. as practically speculation on what areas would become denser over time. As the infrastructure has crumbled, as cheaper substitutes came along from overseas or in other areas, and as temporarily wealthier areas sent their best and brightest to denser areas for better educational opportunities, the resources available to these areas have dwindled.

Unless we find some way for rural areas to be reinvigorated though government-funded infrastructure building and private arbitrage as we have in times past, we're going to have to let nature run its course. This kind of outcome has happened time and again in the past, to cultures now long since dead. Rural America doesn't like that, and of course neither does MSA America, since it means the underdog doesn't win. So give a figure. How much does cost of living as a percentage of income need to be before we as a society can stage an intervention to say "No, we can no longer support your way of life. It's become too expensive. You need to figure out how to be productive or your seat at the table is no longer open."?


> It's lack of opportunity. What is your answer to that? Tesla isn't opening up a factory in New Hampshire anytime soon.

In generations past, Americans picked up and moved to where the opportunity was, rather than staying put. Why is it unreasonable to expect the same now?

The economy has permanently changed - those jobs are never coming back. On the other hand, moving is far, far easier in 2017 than it was for those on the Oregon Trail or the Mayflower.

Presumably the cost of living in cities with growing economies disincentivizes poor people from moving.

> Giving money is not the issue in rural America.

Ok, but, if you take away the wealth redistribution, rural Americans' taxes go up and they have even less income. It's even harder to pay for school or move to the city for work. Or just to put food on the table.

> It's lack of opportunity. What is your answer to that?

Move where the jobs are? It sucks to move away from home, but it's not like every city-dweller is born in the city where they work. Plenty of people move to other cities for work.

NH is within spitting distance of plenty of great schools.

> Trump literally said I will fight to get you jobs back. ... He was the only candidate that actually said a single idea that was directly aimed at helping them

If you think Trump was the only candidate promising to create jobs, you're simply weren't listening to the debates or other campaign messaging: http://www.ontheissues.org/2016/Hillary_Clinton_Jobs.htm

Curious what you think of relocation financing. One common theme I hear in interviews with rural Americans is that there are no opportunities where they are, but they can't move to the city because the cost of living is such that they could never afford security deposit + 1st month's rent.

OTOH, I know a few founders who have tried to start relocation financing companies, and it just doesn't seem to work. Too much risk on the loans, and not enough demand from the people who would be helped most by them.

I think that's interesting. I'd be curious what the economics behind it would be to make it work, but I think that could be a step in the right direction. Realistically, it may come up with the issues you just mentioned of it just not being economical.


Er, Hillary had a $30 billion plan directly aimed at helping coal communities. I happen to not support much of that plan but the claim "He was the only candidate that actually said a single idea that was directly aimed at helping them" is demonstrably false.

Are centralized wealth redistribution programs really what rural America needs? If they don't have any realistic opportunities, the best those can offer is a thin, meager - and worst of all - perpetual subsistence, I think.

The effect of taking away the redistribution is higher taxes on rural America (and lower taxes on the cities). To the best of my knowledge, rural America doesn't actually want that.

I can't begin to say how profound I found your comment. thank you. I live in the SF bay area but I am acutely aware of how separate and different inland CA is to the wealthy coastal areas. I can't begin to imagine what the rest of the US experience is in these bizarre times. There is such a strong societal bifurcation going on right now and more importantly such damage being done to confidence levels it is hard to imagine what society in non affluent areas will look like in a few years time...

Why do you describe these people as if being rural is something inherent about them rather than just where they happen to be living? People move. People have been moving to cities worldwide in the largest numbers ever seen in history because that's where opportunity is now. It's much more realistic to create policies that enable them to move to where the jobs are than to reverse that trend.

You can just as easily replace "rural America" with "black America" and make the same exact point. Lack of empathy goes both ways.

There was an extreme amount of empathy for black America leading up to the election in the majority of the cities and America. Black lives matter. I think that's great and Black america absolutely has it's own issues. Not taking away from that.

Where was the movement fighting to enable Rural America to thrive? Which is over 40% of America!!! That's a lot of people!! I care about every single American including rural America.

"Where was the movement fighting to enable Rural America to thrive?"

You mean things like farm subsidies?

Or the rise to power of those champions of rural America: the Republicans, who now control the Executive branch, both houses of Congress, and arguably the Supreme Court as well. I'm sure rural America has only the brightest prospects with them in charge.

The Trump Campaign Literally called Black Lives Matter a Terrorist group . Every poltician caters out the ass for rural voters ( see Iowa) .

Not to mention Muslim Americans, who are the boogymen du jure these days. Or any number of other minorities in America, like gays.

All of these are not only not empathized by Republicans, whose base and support comes largely from rural America, but actively hated, discriminated against, and oppressed.

But black America is much much smaller

It's far closer than you think. There were about 39 million black Americans per the 2010 census.[0] In 2014, 46 million Americans lived in rural areas.[1]

[0]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Demography_of_the_United_State... [1]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rural_America

Would you say the situation is worse than the south side of Chicago? It seems really weird that we ignore problems in cities for decades and then suddenly when people start to move to them they are suddenly the crutch of the rich. What about people forced out of cities due to genterifcation? Not saying rural places don't deserve love but they have been getting fetishzied like crazy lately

Urban dweller's contempt for rural folk and vice versa is hardly a new phenomenon and would be unlikely to explain the recent increase in rural suicides.

It's true, but I wonder how many of these "suicides" were with pills, or of people addicted to pills. It's not a shock that the places that were hardest hit by opioid addiction, then hardest hit by ham-handed attempts to curb the flood of said addiction, are racking up high numbers of suicides.

reply


It's all connected. I don't know many of the people that have been hit hard by heroin that didn't touch pills as well. It's a n issue with multiple fronts including pharma and heroin. But more importantly than any of this in my opinion is what pushes them all to continuously do drugs. Lack of opportunity. My home town friends are landscapers, farmers, movers, people that mow your lawns, etc. How can they move from that to adapting to this new society and what's America's plan to help these people?

The suicide rate includes only confirmed suicides, most common way in America is self inflicted gunshot. However this is because it excludes overdoses unless they leave a suicide note. If they don't leave a note those are classified as accidental death by the coroner.

As someone who hates politics I love this response.

That lack of empathy runs both ways.

There are also cities which offer little by way of opportunity and have their own problems with crime and addiction. Density means that, political will and money offered, treatment may be slightly more effective. It can still be an awfully bleak world.

Absolutely. The cities have their own issues, but I don't know anyone in rural America that can't empathize with not having opportunity and being poor.

Now when I talk to people in the city, I've heard so many things such as 'Can we all agree that America is disenfranchised by the electoral college?' or 'Isn't it crazy how trump supporters care about the borders so much?'. Where do you think the cheap heroin that is killing my friends is coming from? And the most frustrating part is I have to sit there completely silent while I think about my best friend who has died and come back to life multiple times from heroin. Why? Because I'll be labeled a trump supporter and potentially lose business. Even though my point has nothing to do with Trump at all and I'm only thinking about my friends.

I can't think of a single scenario where brining up people in cities that have no opportunity is unacceptable. If anything it's the opposite, and people in rural America know it can get much more violent in the cities. They respect that fact.

> Where do you think the cheap heroin that is killing my friends is coming from?

The fentanyl and fentanyl analogues that have spiked opioid overdoses in the past few years are coming via mail from China and Canada. Literally hundreds of people have died in the span of two nights from batches of heroin laced with cheap internet fentanyl derivatives. The people selling cheap internet fentanyl laced heroin aren't cartels or minority run gangs, they tend to be in the 16-28 demographic of white-bread drug dealers with access to a computer. The margins make sense (a dose of fentanyl can be as cheap as 1/100 of a penny when dealers pick it up in bulk vs the more expensive gang-sourced heroin) and attract people without many opportunities nor the education/ qualifications to make sure they can accurately sell people micrograms of a powder and not kill them. People like our friends might be or might have been.

Different gangs and supply chains bring heroin into different areas of the country. Some areas still have Afghan heroin coming in, perhaps from the same fields we protected from destruction while we were over there.

I lean left and come from a background very similar to yours. There is a difference between acknowledging the importance of ignored issues in these areas and saying "this is why Trump won".

I'm a little confused - pointing out that drug problems exist, and people are hurting, in rural places will get you branded something negative?

I'm from a relatively rural area, yet I do not feel uncomfortable talking about my experience growing up and what I know of where I spent my formative years.

When I say that border security may help reduce cartels, I am labeled a Trump supporter and it does not go well in the Bay Area. You can look up the stats on where the heroin is coming from, and I've personally seen the heroin importation come through Manchester in New Hampshire and make its ways to smaller towns.

It's striking to me that you blame border security for your friend's death. Can you explain that further? It seems like the deeper issue here is lack of resources for drug rehab, and still deeper is the lack of economic opportunity that leads to drug use in the first place.

Look up where the heroin is coming from. It is produced in Afghanistan and Mexico. With a large amount of heroin being imported through Mexico. Now I'm not sure a wall or border security is the answer, but the problem is that if I bring up the concept that border security is even a possible good idea, I'm labeled a trump supporter. So I have to remain silent and continue talking with them about how much trump is a womanizer and sessions is an idiot. I don't disagree with those statements, but I just care about my friends and I have seen the impact that foreign importation of drugs has had. The price of heroin has plummeted in my hometown over the last 10 years.

> I don't know anyone in rural America that can't empathize with not having opportunity and being poor.

I guess I've never understood the bootstrap advice as empathy, was it meant that way?

I am sorry to hear about your friend. I've never had to deal with addiction, I can't imagine how tough that would be.

While the 40% number is interesting, the average increase across the nation was 30%.

The much bigger question here is why did the rate of suicide increase more than 30% for the entire nation in a 16 year time span? It's a fairly consistent trend across all sorts of economic environments regardless of whether we were in a boom or bust.

It's a shame there isn't a deeper analysis here. I have so many questions. Is the cause related to drug abuse? Would better healthcare help here? Is it mostly economical? Is the trend consistent across similar nations? Or could there be a link to something we mass consume and don't realize is harming us (similar to just a few decades ago when everything had lead in it).

The root cause seems to be lack of education and drug abuse epidemic.

Lack of education, or an increase in education[1]?

[1] https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/thumb/d/d1/Educati...

Could it be related to the rising income disparity?

2000 was historical low for US suicide rate.

However, the current suicide rate is more or less in line with historical average.

https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/0/05/Suicide-...

It could be, but what could give rise to such disparity?

Maybe access to guns / prescription drugs?

In my opinion it's not a US only thing. Every country seems to have increased rural->urban migration.

Couple this with the concentration/centralization of manufacturing and economies-of-scale and there is less and less opportunity/jobs in rural locations.

ps. There is NOTHING in any of trumps policies that will change this. e.g if manufacturing is not in china/Mexico/Bangladesh then it will only go to major population centers.

Is this suicide attempts included I wonder? Cities definitely have more help groups and "watch" groups. Chances of survival are also more around cities if someone spots you can calls emergency services. (Someone noticing their loved one/roommate attempting something and calling the doctors for example: someone I knew had their stomach pumped under 20 mins of them taking pills and survived).

I think opioid addiction is a symptom and not the cause. Maybe disappearance of rural environment where one grew up contributes to not being able to cope even more.

Slightly offtopic but: http://www.davidsongifted.org/Search-Database/entry/A10554

>I think opioid addiction is a symptom and not the cause.

If the Rat Park study's conclusions [1] can be extended to humans, all addictions are symptoms of a deeper cause: Your life sucks.

From what I've read, there's a feeling that the fundamental way of life that many of these people grew up with is really being threatened. Combine that with a complete lack of ability to support your family, and a sense that tons of people in cities (which are an anathema to their value structure) are getting ahead while they fall behind... Yeah, their lives suck, and they see no way out.

Sorry to be depressing here. Hillary actually had some policies that could have helped, and still more if she'd had a friendly Congress to pass supporting legislation. Trump, on the other hand, wants to help people through an application of trickle-down economics ... sigh ...

[1] https://www.ted.com/talks/johann_hari_everything_you_think_y...

I wonder how many of these suicides are war veterans.

Don't people from rural states have a disproportionate number of enlistees in to the military? And hasn't there been a huge increase in veteran suicides since the Iraq and Afghanistan wars?

reply


>I wonder how many of these suicides are war veterans.

The overall share of combat veterans within the population as a whole is much smaller than most people think. It's less than 1%. While the suicide rates are much higher than the general population, the total numbers are relatively insignificant.

1% of the total US population, but what percentage of rural America, and (more to the point), what percentage of the suicides in rural America?

    In April 2005, the Chicago Tribune cited a statistic that 
    35 percent of those who died in Iraq and Afghanistan were 
    from small, rural towns, in con­trast to 25 percent of the 
    population. This point runs counter to the picture, painted 
    by Rangel and others, of heavy enlistment reliance on poor, 
    black urban neighborhoods. Indeed, recruits are disproportionately
    rural, not urban, and as rural concen­tration rises, so 
    does military enlistment. [1]
[1] http://www.heritage.org/defense/report/who-bears-the-burden-...

> Don't people from rural states have a disproportionate number of enlistees in to the military?

Maybe, but would they return there post military service? Given that urbanization is a thing, and that most military installations are in cities, I would think this would contribute more to the urban suicide rate.

Maybe because they have family and friends there, and miss them terribly after suffering through hell in war? This need to be home could be further strengthened by something like PTSD or other psychological trauma that might severely impair one's ability to take care of one's self, and the need for help from one's family, which is likely back home.

It appears to be a broader epidemic than just the US. Australian media also report that rural suicides (particular polarised amongst older farm owners and young people) has been on a marked increase over the past decade.

Over here it has been mostly attributed to the extended drought, and the general decline of agriculture as a core factor of GDP, as well as the popularity of hard drugs like ice in rural areas.

Not sure if that correlates with the conditions in rural US as well.

The relationship between urban and rural regions is also interesting.

From 1910 to 1990, rural population grew from 50m to 61m, bobbling about a bit in the process. Call it a 124% growth.

In the same period, urban populations grew from 42m to 187m, a 445% increase.

Among other things, this means that there's been a persistent shift of political power from people to land, effectively, via the Electoral College. Given the strongly conservative tendencies of rural populations, this helps explain the voting and electoral patterns of the past several decades.

Having spent my share of time in and travelling through many of these regions, the social welfare patterns are fairly easy to understand. The region has visibly sagged over the past 30 years.

https://www.census.gov/population/www/censusdata/files/table...

