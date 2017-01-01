Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
An ancient memorization strategy might cause lasting changes to the brain (theverge.com)
There is a very interesting book on this topic - memory competitions - the book is about how ordinary people using an ancient Roman technique (Memory palace) becomes extraordinary memorizers. Moonwalking with Einstein: The Art and Science of Remembering Everything https://www.amazon.com/Moonwalking-Einstein-Science-Remember...

I could pickup the technique to help me in my day to day life. For very little investment in efforts it managed to drastically improve my life.

Context: I consider myself quite challenged when it comes to memorizing numbers.

The technique described in the book (and in this article) allowed me to remember details of a financial instrument which involves 32 numbers without any pattern. Whenever I have to use this instrument I have to input random 6 numbers out of those 32. Before I discovered this technique I had to pull out the hardcopy of the instrument every time for reference (it was painful - sometime it will be not in my possession, or it would be buried inside some cabinet etc.)

The technique that I use/adapted essentially is, I use mental map of a roadway which I’m intimately familiar with to place the 32 numbers on the various 32 landmark along the way (landmarks can be anything - a funny looking rock next to the road will also do. The key is one should be able to visualize it very clearly). So, whenever I need to retrieve numbers I mentally ’drive’ on the road and start checking out the landmarks. Example: I need to retrieve number corresponding to landmarks 5,9,15,20.. I start ‘driving’ reach landmark no. 5 and able to remember immediately this landmark is associated with number 29, then I move on and reach to next landmark, when I ‘reach’ that one I’m able to recollect that this landmark has number 89 associated with it, and so on…

Somewhere I read that it works so well because as a human species we have ability to remember geo spatial things much better than abstract things like numbers. I would guess that it has to do with our hunter-gatherer days when we were primarily dealing with spatial concepts; brain is hard wired to store those information much better than things like numbers.

For numbers, I think mapping them to consonants helps: 1-> t/d, 2 -> n (as it has two things on bottom), 3 -> m (3 things on bottom), 4 -> r (ends in r), 5 -> l, 6 -> j/ch, 7 -> g/k, 8 -> f/ph, 9 -> p/b. Now plug in some vowels and make words / a sentence for whatever numbers you need, e.g. mud riddle -> 31415 -> 3.1415. I forgot where I learned this many years ago, but its probably on some random website.

Interesting. Do you re-use the same map for remembering different numbers?

Memory palace tutorial: http://artofmemory.com/start

