Ask HN: Will I be accepted for engineering internships as a 28 yr old undergrad?
4 points by aphextron 55 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
I'm a military veteran, and I've recently started my undergrad education in computer engineering. I'm really hoping I'll be able to get involved with industry/government internships down the road. Will I be at a disadvantage for my age?





Just to be safe, don't list your age on your resume. Personally, I've hired interns of various ages but that was in an "age-tolerant" environment.

