Ask HN: Will I be accepted for engineering internships as a 28 yr old undergrad?
I'm a military veteran, and I've recently started my undergrad education in computer engineering. I'm really hoping I'll be able to get involved with industry/government internships down the road. Will I be at a disadvantage for my age?
wmf
42 minutes ago
Just to be safe, don't list your age on your resume. Personally, I've hired interns of various ages but that was in an "age-tolerant" environment.
