Ask HN: Finding fulfillment outside of work?

Hi HN, I joined my current company (my second job as a software engineer) about 8 months ago and have been feeling a bit aimless. I love how much I learn on the job - most of the engineers are better and more experienced than I am, and happy to help me learn, which is exactly what I'm looking for. I also make a really high salary which is obviously nice. But I don't feel any real passion for the work the company does (it's finance related). I've given a lot of the money I've earned to charity but that just doesn't make me feel as fulfilled as actually doing rewarding work. I don't want to quit my job because I love how much I'm learning, but I want to do something to feel more fulfilled outside of work. Something like a side project, except I don't have any good ideas at the moment. I've thought of volunteering, and have started the application for the TEALS program, but that wouldn't start until next school year. Any ideas?








