Recreating the “Asteroids” graphics with a single-beam laser projector [video]
19 points
by
eddyg
2 hours ago
jasonkostempski
17 minutes ago
I love this guys projects. I have a friend that collects vector graphics arcade machines and he got me into them a few years ago. I played them plenty as a kid but never really thought about how they worked before. After learning about them, one of my first thought was how it was like a laser show but never followed up to see if anyone had done anything like that. When this video showed up in my feed last week, I was ecstatic. I'm really hoping to find the time to dig into doing something like it. I'd love to see a comeback of arcade machines that are very hardware specific instead of using generic displays and controls.
db48x
1 minute ago
Beautiful
