Before your trip:
• Reduce the data you carry. Consider using temporary devices, deleting data from your regular devices, or shifting data to the cloud.
• Encrypt. Use strong full-disk encryption, not just weak screen-lock passwords.
• Passwords. Use software to make them long, unpredictable, and memorable.
• Backup. In case agents seize your devices, backup your data.
• Power down. Do it before arriving at the border, to block high-tech attacks.
• Fingerprint locks. They are weaker than passwords, so don’t rely on them.
• Apps and browsers. Agents use them to get from devices to cloud content. Consider logging out, removing saved login credentials, and uninstalling.
• But be aware: Unusual precautions may make border agents suspicious.
At the border:
What if border agents instruct you to unlock your devices, provide your passwords, or disclose your social media information? There is no “right” answer.
• Be safe. Stay calm and respectful. Do not lie to agents, which can be a crime.
• If you comply, agents may scrutinize and copy your sensitive data.
• If you refuse, agents may seize your devices. They also may escalate the encoun-ter, for example, by detaining you for more time.
• If you are a U.S. citizen, agents must let you enter the country.
• If you are a lawful permanent resident, agents might raise complicated questions about your continued status as a resident.
• If you are a foreign visitor, agents might deny you entry
