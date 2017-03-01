Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The CIA uses board games to train officers (arstechnica.com)
39 points by grkvlt 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite





I'm not surprised. I think games, especially board games, are infinitely better for developing strategic and tactical acumen than infinite seminars. Games actually have a feedback loop where you are rewarded for correct planning and sequencing and punished for mistakes.

reply


Or, more simply put, it's about practice versus theory.

reply


Ever wonder why Russians are so good at politics and espionage?

There's a very popular board game they're also very good at, and have been for at least a century.

Humans are humans. And game theory is the same for every game, only the medium changes.

reply


Are you trying to imply that Russia is skilled in politics and espionage because they're proficient at chess?

reply


They should play 7 wonders, mafia, resistance, werewolf etc. Definitely reflects some real world interactions

reply


How can I download these and print them out? I could definetly turn these into a party drinking game.

reply


If you like heavy strategy games based in historical events, you should take a look at the COIN series (COunterINsurgencies) by GMT http://www.gmtgames.com/. Actually, their whole catalog is full of great historical games, including the the highest-ranked game on BoardGameGeek for many years Twilight Struggle. They are definitely NOT party drinking games though, and require both time and dedicated study.

If you're looking for a 20min party game on the same vibe, I can't recommend The Resistance: Avalon highly enough. A more recent take on the hidden role and voting genre is Secret Hitler, but I didn't try that yet.

Links:

Twilight Struggle: https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/12333/twilight-struggle

Cuba Libre (COIN series): https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/111799/cuba-libre

Other COIN games: https://www.gmtgames.com/c-36-coin-series.aspx

The Resistance: Avalon https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/128882/resistance-avalon

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: