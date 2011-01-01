Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
An Apology for Roger Ebert (2011) (ludix.com)
An Apology for Roger Ebert (2011) (ludix.com)
29 points by filipmandaric 2 hours ago | 40 comments





Oh for crying out loud, what difference does it make? If you want to call video games art, call them art. If you don't, don't. What's the point of quibbling over terminology, especially subjective terminology? It's like arguing over whether or not vanilla is a "great flavor."

The terminology question is not the interesting one. That would be sort of like asking whether "Ah, perdona al primo affetto" [1] should be considered to be art despite being part of a crass commercial effort (Mozart needed money, so he composed an opera for the coronation of Leopold II). Such questions of terminology can be discussed endlessly without gaining much from them.

But the question that Ebert was fundamentally asking is whether video games are capable of the same level and kind of intellectual or emotional stimulus as traditional works of art such as Beethoven's Fifth or Hamlet.

[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hx1Esy_jE_A

Eh, I disagree, mostly. Quibbling over terminology is a large part of how we define a collective culture.

For an individual, sure, I agree with you. It doesn't really matter and is possibly a waste of time to contemplate. To use your analogy, if you like vanilla, eat it; if you don't, don't.

But for a society, it matters how we think about things, how we label things, how we frame ideas, what we choose to venerate and what we choose to denigrate. It's a large part of how we distinguish cultures from each other and track changing attitudes over time within a culture.

That's not to argue that you and I and every Joe and Jane on the street needs to endlessly debate subjective terminology, but I think it can be worthwhile for critics, anthropologists, historians, etc.

There's a substantial number of people who complain when video games are called 'not art', but then also complain when video games are treated as art and used to explore 'not game' subjects (see the hubbub surrounding Depression Quest) or criticized in the same way that art is.

it brings to mind some interesting questions for how we tell our own culture's story to ourselves and our descendants. we do, after all, spend lots of money enshrining in museums "great works of art". we write about them in history books and they come to represent symbols and meanings in our language and collective unconscious.

I think it matters. I think that making room for new forms in the canon that we admit as "high art" has a significant impact on the present and future of our culture and society.

As an example of why it matters. Vanilla is a great flavor and this is independent of whether or not an individual enjoys eating vanilla flavored foods. How do we know? Look at the language. Vanilla, as a metaphor, has meaning. It means "baseline" or "unaugmented". It matters. It's how we construct our language.

This is absolutely the correct answer. Another take on the same idea: http://lesswrong.com/lw/np/disputing_definitions/

After the intro, I was hoping that this essay would take the turn, "Games are not art... and that's ok."

Maybe where Ebert should have been engaged is not on quibbling over the definition of Art, but on his implicit claim that reading books or watching movies is a better use of time than video games.

I don't really play video games any more (nor do I watch many movies or read much fiction), but playing the original Zelda on NES as a little child was as formative an experience as reading Of Human Bondage.

There's an interest point:

He dismissed Waco Resurrection, Braid and Flower as “pathetic,” and sternly predicted that “no video gamer now living will survive long enough to experience the medium as an art form.”

People still watch movies made over 40, 50, 60 years ago and still derive aesthetic appreciation from them for camera work, direction, acting, score, and don't just use the relative judgment of being "great for its day" (which isn't without merit) but as absolute recognition of artistic prowess. Will video games ever match movies' longevity, or will they be doomed to a more secular estimation, and eventually fade into obscurity?

Most games definitely fade, and deservedly so. Others, from various incarnations of Mario, to various "Tycoon" games probably will stay around for at least as long as some classic movies. I would still happily play SMB on a NES right now... and I think a lot of people would. It's not just nostalgia, it's a good game, it looks good, it sounds good.

I say this, and I'm not generally into retro for the sake of retro.

Right, and you played it in your formative years. I can watch a movie like "The Third Man" or "12 Angry Men" or "Scaramouche" in my adult years, made decades before I was born, even though I was reared on more flashy stuff, and find it as much as if not more satisfying than what I had encountered before. Could you get a 7 year old today who's had a couple of years of XBox 360 and Wii under his belt to enjoy SMB on the NES more than just to play it for 3 minutes to examine it as an artifact of another age? Even when he's older and can understand the evolution of video games?

I think that 7 year old would be bored by the films you listed too. They might prefer the works of Charlie Chaplin or Buster Keaton, which are appreciated by adults too.

And I first played SMB as a child, so my claim that it's still great today could be tainted by nostalgia, but I first played Defender and Robotron as an adult, and those are every bit as fast paced and exciting as the best modern games.

I don't have the same affection for 99.999% of the games I played in my formative years, most of which I played much more than Mario (I wasn't allowed to have a NES cry). If nostalgia were driving me, I'd be into earlier games, or slightly later Genesis games (I made bad choices).

I agree that most games of the past don't translate well, and there's a barrier to entry for any vintage... anything. Most people don't watch old B&W movies, most people don't wear or collect vintage clothing, etc.

Edit: I've shown kids 'Babes in Toyland', and 'The Point', and 'Wizard of Oz'... they seem to enjoy those movies still.

Why not fire up an SNES emulator or DOSBox and find out?

Oh I have, I still enjoy it. I took about 15 minutes of getting used to, while thinking, "Oh man, it's just blobs on the screen!" and then I realized I couldn't put it down.

Good article but I must disagree with the apology/defense. The comparison to sports touched up on something important but failed to follow through on the medium not being as important as the genre. Why can a novel be a work of art but not a magazine? Why can a Hollywood movie be a work of art but not some seedy porn film or TV commercial? Why is sculpture of a bust art but a road sign not? Why is a ballet art, ice hockey not and figure skating somewhere in the middle? It's all subjective but largely related to the genre - and nothing to do with the choice of a player as alluded to my Ebert. Call of Duty and other FPS games may resemble sports and not an art form, but Final Fantasy XV is closer to 'looking like' art. If all Roger Ebert was aware of when it comes to games was Doom or Fifa then it probably didn't look like art, he needed to have been introduced to Dragon Age, Japanese RPGs and more obviously artful efforts like Monument Valley and Child of Light.

From Paul Graham's "How to Do Philosophy": "Most philosophical debates are not merely afflicted by but driven by confusions over words. Do we have free will? Depends what you mean by 'free.' Do abstract ideas exist? Depends what you mean by 'exist.'"

Are video games art? Depends on what you mean by "art".

I realize that this is not a particularly insightful comment, and that anyone who thinks about this issue for more than 15 seconds must understand this. What I don't understand, and what I hope someone can explain to me, is why it is fruitful to continue this discussion after having this realization.

The idea that philosophical discussions are driven by discussions of meaning is not insightful because it's practically describing a tautology. Things mean things. Or, I suppose, perhaps, we (whatever that means) impose, impute, or infer meaning.

The study of meaning may or may not be important to you. If it is, that's the answer to your request for an explanation. If it's not, then it's not.

Most important ideas have various definitions. "Beauty" or "virtue" or "freedom" or "love."

It seems a bit...misguided...to assume that none of those things are worth discussing for such a reason.

There's a difference between discussing ideas and discussing semantics. This seems firmly in the realm of a mere semantic argument.

Semantic arguments are wrongfully vilified. Philosophy requires precision, and imprecise definitions lead nowhere. At a meta level, it's an interesting question whether we can satisfactorily define any term at all; see the failure of philosophy to adequately define what is and is not science: https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/pseudo-science/

I think once an article begins summarizing Schopenhauer it becomes a bit of a stretch to call it "mere semantics." Maybe you don't like the ideas, but if you think that it has none, you haven't read it carefully.

Because it's self-defeating? It amounts to throwing up your hands and saying that nothing is knowable, which feels like it would be an uncomfortable position for a creative person to hold.

Maybe you and I have different definitions of "art", for instance. But by arguing the question we can both come to a deeper understanding, both of what we individually believe art to be and why we hold that belief. The act of interrogating the question forces us to inspect our position more closely than we would do otherwise, which can lead to insights we would otherwise never encounter.

This is a brilliant presentation. Which is unsurprising since it's by Brian Moriarty (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brian_Moriarty), but still.

I was especially intrigued by its placement of games in the context of kitsch. I hadn't heard of Tomas Kulka or his three properties of kitsch before, but they map to video games (especially successful video games) really well. Even a relatively simple game like Super Mario Bros. is built around "objects or themes that are highly charged with stock emotions": the game revolves around a damsel in distress, threatened by a menacing Big Bad. There's no subtext: no indication that Bowser is anything other than 100% evil, Princess Peach anything other than 100% innocent, or Mario anything other than 100% good. And because the player manipulates Mario to overcome Bowser, the game validates the player as being on the side of good.

I was provoked enough by the comparison to try and think of a game that breaks out of Kulka's three properties, and I came up with exactly one: Spec Ops: The Line (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spec_Ops:_The_Line), which goes out of its way to reject the idea that its function is to validate the player as a holder of Good, Correct Opinions.

Which is not to say that Spec Ops is the "best game ever made," or anything like that -- just to say that it's the rare game that manages to be something other than kitsch. Are there others?

Art is art if it is called art.

"no one confuses mathematics with great art"

This is where I stopped reading. Mathematics can be true, beautiful, compelling, creative, unique, etc. He has failed to define art except by exclusion, which makes his argument pointless. I could not read on.

Later in the article, he says one of the hallmarks of art is that it is a celebration of the ineffable. Your objection seems to be that his definition of art is not sufficiently mathematical to be sensible to you. This tells me that you are more interested in reasoning about art than appreciating it. Well, ... I'm glad you enjoy math more than art. But I don't think that art needs to bow down to math by confining itself to a definition that fits your criteria.

reply


Yes, but that does not mean it is art. Art literally means something created by humans, which is distinct from the natural sciences which is studying nature. Both are worthwhile, but it's not the same.

reply


> the expression or application of human creative skill and imagination, typically in a visual form such as painting or sculpture, producing works to be appreciated primarily for their beauty or emotional power.

Can you find no space for mathematics there? No definitions or creations produced simply because they are beautiful? Maybe some later found uses, but that feels like discounting Michelangelo's David because it could be used to hold open a large door.

reply


reply


Mathematics is not a natural science. Its structure and content is obtained strictly from axioms and logic.

I didn't intend to claim it way, just using examples.

"God made the integers, all else is the work of man." - Leopold Kronecker

Mathematics is also something created by humans.

So is astronomy, but that does not make it art. Of course you can define art however you want, it just not how the word is usually used. (Unless you take it in the colloquial sense of "something to appreciate", like in "that ass is a piece of art".)

OK, I'll bite: yes, "Mathematics can be true, beautiful, compelling, creative, unique, etc", but those qualities are generally only discernable by other mathematicians working at a roughly comparable level. Same for code; I've talked to promising-but-junior programmers who couldn't understand at all what people meant when they talked about code being "ugly".

"Art" in its various forms, on the other hand, is widely appreciated by people who are not artists, or art critics, or art dealers, or art students. (I'd exclude an awful lot of modern art from this, but that's probably a flamewar for another day.)

It's true that there's some aesthetic judgment involved in writing proofs, but it's heavily constrained by the problems you're trying to solve. I think this prevents it from being great art, even when it's great mathematics. It's similar to writing puns, which nobody claims are great comedy, or lipograms, which nobody claims are great literature.

Pure maths is not particularly constrained, is it? You don't even really need to have a certain actual problem you're trying to solve. That feels like saying a book can't be great art because it's heavily constrained by the story you're trying to tell.

Architecture, especially before the advent of reinforced concrete, is heavily constrained by mechanics, and yet few would claim that architecture cannot be great art.

Aye.

The entire conversation says more about the bruised egos of gamers than art.

reply


"The entire conversation says more about the bruised egos of gamers critics than art" would be an equally correct statement.

