How to run Linux on your hard disk firmware (spritesmods.com)
> jellybean part

...

> In the electronics industry, a "jelly bean" component is one which is widely available, used generically in many applications, and has no very unusual characteristics—as though it might be grabbed out of a jar in handfuls when needed, like jelly beans. For example, the μA741 might be considered a jelly bean op amp.

[Wikipedia]

Ah, the site looks overwhelmed. Mirror: http://web.archive.org/web/20161207215251/https://spritesmod...

Before I moved my career to embedded software I was always incredulous when I read articles claiming such and such device has 100s of chips in it. Now I know this to be true I am still amazed at how many "moving parts" each little device has - it's a miracle we routinely manage to make them work. The pinnacle of processor cramming must the modern smartphone which just beggars belief. I'm more surprised there's only one microcontroller on the board.

It's a bit "scary" because this is a non optimized "controller" from 2013. With today's processes and market evolution, anything could be a multicore arm processor in disguise. You can never be sure about anything anymore since it can be virtual information generated by some logic/source.

(My nightmare is when nanotech gets good enough that you can't trust the written word on paper...)

Here's an older thread with some interesting comments: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=6148347

This one is old, but still extremely fascinating.

I wish I had the same persistence and willingness to dig as this guy obviously does when facing a challenge.

We need more people like this :)

This needs a (2013) tag.

(2013) I suspect from the comments on that site. I've seen it before.

