Here, I narrate my experience in one pre-interview screening process, where I failed the test because of the idiocyncrasies with the platform itself. A platform that is the zen for coders, that cashes out on the principle of evalutation of candidates on their problem & algorithm solving abilities, failed miserably to implement one on their own, also that they boast that they know how to hire great programmers, but your own programmers are dimwits who don’t know how to write proper test cases & test case outputs.
reply
Here, I narrate my experience in one pre-interview screening process, where I failed the test because of the idiocyncrasies with the platform itself. A platform that is the zen for coders, that cashes out on the principle of evalutation of candidates on their problem & algorithm solving abilities, failed miserably to implement one on their own, also that they boast that they know how to hire great programmers, but your own programmers are dimwits who don’t know how to write proper test cases & test case outputs.
reply