Do the math. Corruption will become far more pronounced than it is now and most of us will be forced to survive on $2 / day, while the elites live larger than ever. You think income inequality is a problem now? It'll only get worse once (and if) technological unemployment puts all (or most) humans out of work.
A world where you can't sustain yourself by creating value through some independent initiative / effort is probably going to be a very ugly world.
