Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Laying a trap for self-driving cars (techcrunch.com)
16 points by chris-at 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 15 comments | favorite





Actually, this raises some rather large questions about intent of someone fooling a self-driving car. Laying a trap for the occupants, so that they can be easily robbed.

Like the mischief being mentioned against trucks and Uber's by drivers (we can almost guarantee this will happen), what about just strait up traps for robbery?

There were some cases of this with the Pokémon game right?

reply


I still want to see a self-driving car in Minnesota in winter. Road markings, what road markings? For that matter where is the road?

reply


The road markings will be clearly visible, of course, since there will be self-driving snowplows around 24/7.

reply


How are the road markings visible to the first snowplow?

reply


People do this to regular cars already with acts such as stealing stop signs. In some ways self driving cars will be easier to fool, but in other ways more difficult (eg, intersections with stop signs may also be contained in a database).

reply


I wonder if we'll eventually see a world where the former Uber drivers who are slowly being lulled into dependence fight back when their jobs are automated away. Autonomous vehicles could be an easy target in a lot of ways, especially when unoccupied. Slap some electrical tape on their sensors, chock their tires, or confuse them with clever tactics like this.

reply


That would be as criminal as taxi drivers slashing Uber tires, or artisanal craftsmen burning down factories.

reply


True. I'm not condoning, just questioning.

reply


One time that sort of thing happened at scale was in the 19th century, when skilled textile workers destroyed the mechanized looms that were putting them out of work. Those people were the original Luddites.

The British government responded by making destroying mechanized looms a capital offense, and deploying the army against them.

reply


I'm running an autonomous driving event in a few weeks. I guess we could try this out?

reply


I suspect you'll see some real world versions of this sort of thing from truckers when self driving semis get some traction.

Truckers are very well organized, both officially via unions and informally via radio shows, newsletters, online forums, and the like.

Not that it will accomplish much, but it will be a lively transiton.

reply


Instead of putting truckers back on trucks, they will just put security on them, until it stops.

reply


> Of course, it’s just a regular car he drives into it for demonstration purposes.

Because a self-driving car wouldn't have any reason to drive into the circle, so it wouldn't get "caught".

The actual reason a regular car is used is because this is an "art installation" and not a serious critique of self-driving algorithms.

A more effective trap would be a "no entry" sign on a one-way street (or one side of a dual carriageway), positioned so the car can't see it before entering the street.

reply


>A more effective trap would be a "no entry" sign on a one-way street (or one side of a dual carriageway), positioned so the car can't see it before entering the street.

reminds me of rollercoaster tycoon where you could trap guests indefinitely by using that technique.

reply


Or just 2 to 3 people at a red light with the bags of salt.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: