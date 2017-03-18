I think about this almost daily. Sometimes I seriously have trouble falling asleep because I'm afraid that the next wrong door will be mine.
Am I the only one?
>Am I the only one?
No, but it isn't a very rational fear. Do you have trouble sleeping because you're scared of driving your car? How about choking on your food when you eat? When was the last time you tested your Carbon Monoxide detector? Ever plug anything into an electric outlet? How long each day are you staying seated?
There are a hundred mundane things you likely do daily - each of them coming with a risk of death.
Most people don't factor the risks of the more mundane things they do and they actively overestimate the risks of other, less mundane events.
