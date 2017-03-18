Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Door-Busting Drug Raids Leave a Trail of Blood (nytimes.com)
11 points by gerbilly 3 hours ago





> Innocents have died in attacks on wrong addresses, including a 7-year-old girl in Detroit, and collaterally as the police pursued other residents, among them a 68-year-old grandfather in Framingham, Mass. Stray bullets have whizzed through neighboring homes, and in dozens of instances the victims of police gunfire have included the family dog.

I think about this almost daily. Sometimes I seriously have trouble falling asleep because I'm afraid that the next wrong door will be mine.

Am I the only one?

No, but it isn't a very rational fear. Do you have trouble sleeping because you're scared of driving your car? How about choking on your food when you eat? When was the last time you tested your Carbon Monoxide detector? Ever plug anything into an electric outlet? How long each day are you staying seated?

There are a hundred mundane things you likely do daily - each of them coming with a risk of death.

Most people don't factor the risks of the more mundane things they do and they actively overestimate the risks of other, less mundane events.

These need to be banned. No, I don't want to hear your pet exception. Loss of evidence isn't enough to justify the state murdering people.

