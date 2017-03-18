Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Google Glass Didn't Disappear. You Can Find It on the Factory Floor (npr.org)
98 points by happy-go-lucky 2 hours ago | 34 comments





It's kind of clear that their quoted expert Tsai didn't interview anyone while they were using Google Glass.

"With Google Glass, it may look like you're listening to the person in front of you, but you could actually be watching a movie or looking up sports stats."

Unfortunately the problem is the opposite and more offensive. It's very obvious if you're having a conversation with someone while they're using Glass while looking at you from their eye movements, and it makes the user look really weird ignoring any fashion issues. I found the experience quite a bit more offensive than having someone reading emails on their laptop while you talked to them. Unlike the laptop case, with glass you get a very clear direct view of their eyes as they scan whatever glass is showing them, while there is the obvious false pretense of giving you their full attention.

I think one of the big problems with glass was that they picked the wrong sort of people to be early public users that then set the tone for the product. A process that ensured only super-enthusiastic users would bother applying is also the sort that would select for the least willing to notice how other people might find certain uses of it rude and annoying.

Snap tried pretty hard to set a different tone for Spectacles, but they don't seem to be doing very well either.

Need to separate the product from the business. Spectacles, the product, is widely considered to be a hit and has received near universal praise. Snap's business meanwhile isn't as strong.

Spectacles never had near the awareness or hype that Google glass originally had, and the news I saw surrounding it was always overshadowed by mentioning what happened with glass. I'm not saying Glass would have succeeded otherwise, but it would have made a far better impression and not set the tone for other efforts.

They aren't? I thought their glasses sounded pretty cool. What are they like?

I wonder, how does one approach Google for such business tech? Or do they only find customers themselves?

I couldn't find the landing page for prospective enterprise Glass customers, though there's Glass at Work partner list with companies which do have real contact address.

https://developers.google.com/glass/distribute/glass-at-work

After having a quick look at the site, my understanding is that you don't approach Google directly for this, you either approach a Glass Certified Partner to do the work or you become one yourself. There are no apparent links for becoming a Glass Certified Partner though, so my guess is you simply can't right now.

This reminds me of the Manna story by Marshall Brain: http://marshallbrain.com/manna1.htm

that was my first thought too! but this does genuinely seem assistive rather than controlling

There's something ironic and lovely about the much-maligned Google Glass becoming a blue-collar tool.

I think this was part of Google's long game all along. Although it seemed to be marketed initially as some sort of lifestyle or social media device, there are striking parallels between the Glass and some of Vannevar Bush's concepts - and really as a very rough prototype. We still have some way to go, I think.

Seems like a great opportunity to use video capture from all employees' GG cameras in order to train their robot replacements.

Beyond me why Google just simply did not add a red LED on the consumer edition to show if the camera was recording in an attempt to address the privacy concerns many people had.

While I'm not sure how much it actually was the case with the apps that were available, a lot of the ideas around it seemed to be things that require the camera running, so the LED would be on in a lot of situations where actually creating a recording would be inappropriate.

(And making a trustworthy indicator that only shows if a recording is actually being created is basically impossible, so "camera running" is the only thing they could show)

Glass didn't die because of privacy -- it died because the teams walked out after being threatened with their jobs.

We need more details. Why would they be threatened when they had momentum?

I'm confused. Threatened that they'd lose their jobs over something?

Google Glass is nothing compared to real AR like Microsoft Hololens. And for Enterprise solutions, 2k for these glasses vs 3k for a hololens Dev kit is nothing.

> Google Glass is nothing compared to real AR like Microsoft Hololens

You can't wear Microsoft Hololens outside of your office, far from your desktop.

Also I'm saying that, but it's a bit silly to entertain this discussion as they are two completely unrelated products. Mircosoft Hololens is AR as in Augmented Reality while Glass is a UI floating on your face.

> You can't wear Microsoft Hololens outside of your office, far from your desktop.

This is not true. Hololens is untethered and there's nothing preventing you from using it anywhere. Well, nothing except the fact that it's bulkier and heavier than Glass and obscures your face too much for use in social situations.

The real reason why AR isn't better than Glass for this kind of thing is that AR tracking and recognition of objects is not good enough for real applications yet. On Glass as reported in the article you have to scan a code to identify an object you're holding. In people's imaginations, an AR device would magically recognize the object and overlay useful informational displays on it as you turn it in your hands. In reality Hololens is not even close to being able to do this, so you would be reduced to scanning codes just like on Glass.

This is the second misconception I've read in this thread so far. I was at a conference in finland this year and a huge company called ABB was there with a holo lens demo. They had a hololens you could wear to see how to repair some mechanical unit. The hololens was able to recognise the unit from its previous mapping of the object and project AR on to it. They moved the unit and it still was able to almost instantaneously detect it.

The technology is here. It's ready. And it's already in use.

Hololens can display 3D annotations that have been prearranged on a mostly static, previously mapped environment. It cannot map moving or non-rigid objects in dynamic environments and it cannot identify or track small objects that you are holding in your hands, unless maybe you stick giant fiducial markers on them.

It's probably best to be skeptical of a demo.

It has to map the area around you so it has a really hard time being used outdoors and is almost completely unusable when moving in a vehicle.

> You can't wear Microsoft Hololens outside of your office, far from your desktop.

Yes you can assuming wifi is in range. The Hololens is great. There is no cable. The battery life is reasonable. The field of view is awful but usable. We have been using one at the office and I'm very impressed with how accurately and quickly it maps out a space.

I don't think they are so different. In fact anything glass can do hololens will do better.

>Mircosoft Hololens is AR as in Augmented Reality while Glass is a UI floating on your face.

Google marketed Glass as AR but it turned out to be just a Floating UI. That is why it failed imo. Hololens is what we were promised for a relatively similar price point.

My impression was that the Hololens kits ran W10, albeit an embedded version, natively.

The fact that you need to spell out the difference between full AR and glass also seems to show how poorly Microsoft has communicated the potential of AR.

I tried the halolens at united this year. Wearing it for 5 minutes was unbearable. I quit the demo early because the apparatus was uncomfortable. The field of vision was really small and the illusion was broken really easily. Obviously the tech should get better, but it was no where near prime time.

Agreed. I got to go to a hands on demo of Hololens last year focusing on potential enterprise applications, and was extremely impressed. What they have right now is very much an alpha (maybe beta) product, but the list of potential applications is enormous.

But if both of these were to have production scaled up for industrial use, I feel that a Glass like product would be able to hit a far lower price point.

No surprises there, Vuzix have been selling a less stylish version of it in the same market for years.

Frankly i see little use for the likes of AR and VR in civilian life. Hell even the smartphone of today is something of a bleak shadow of the business tool it once was, thanks to every OEM trying to cater to consumers that barely message and access social media.

Do we have to worry about the wifi antenna being right next to ones head for a full shift?

No, and certainly not when you consider all the significantly higher power gigahertz spectrum light we're already filling the air with.

And medical offices.

