Show HN: Free open source CC/MIT licensed course on building product with JS

Hi HN! My name's Tim and ~8 months ago I promised to teach people to build products using javascript for free. Today I've uploaded the final video of my free open source course "Build products with javascript". All materials are published absolutely free, without any ads and under permissive licenses (MIT for code, Creative Commons for videos). The 11 videos go through the process of creating the client-server app: from figuring out the idea to (continuously) deploying it with docker. Additionally, I livestreamed the process of development that preceded the explanatory videos. There are two reasons why I'm writing here: (a) maybe there are some people who'll find it interesting, (b) I need your help to decide what to cover next! Doing this course was quite a lot of fun. I had to learn a ton of things myself and received a lot of very interesting questions from viewers. So I want to keep doing that. And now I need your help to decide on what area to talk about next. Here are some of the topics I think would be cool to cover: - In-depth intro to web tech that prepares you for the current course - Creating mobile and/or desktop apps using web tech - Building real-time apps using WebSockets - Using Service Workers - Applying Machine Learning for fun and profit - Using WebAssembly (hot off the press, would be fun to play with) If any of those sound interesting and you want to help me figure out what to do next - would be happy to hear your thoughts. And, of course, I'll be happy to answer any questions you might have! Some additional links to the related resources: - Project sources: https://github.com/yamalight/building-products-with-js - Course videos playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_gX69xPLi-ljVdNhspjZ... - Livestream videos playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_gX69xPLi-nM52i7LyeE... - Our Discord chat: https://discord.gg/hnKCXqQ (always happy to help!) Edit: formatting