1) Create a minimal common language for all sites that the citizens are forced to use. Now we can all can use these patterns in our sites knowing that more users will know them. Remember that software isn't intuitive, but familiar: http://www.asktog.com/papers/raskinintuit.html
2) Force software developers for public services to put up a minimal decent interface, instead of just a list of features.
The best page is their Design Principles: https://standards.usa.gov/design-principles/
Hopefully, but this is just for the federal government. Each state may have their own standard or no standard at all. I have a feeling people spend more time interacting with state government websites...
All the better that this is being given away for anyone to use.
Less opportunities for that crazy developer who wants to implement your costumer facing site in Common Lisp.
I'm on a 1mbit throttled connection right now, and it's really noticeable, even on these pages, the font loading takes a while and suddenly the whole page jumps around and re-renders.
Though apart from that It's a great guideline.
Really glad they put so many color choices in there and taking care of showing how to combine typography with color. Many guidelines I've seen have two accent colors and when you come to implementing the site, you straight away must deviate from the guideline and invent new things.
https://pages.18f.gov/frontend/#intro
Some things are great, and show a pulse on the industry, but some aren't. For example, Bower is prohibited, but yarn isn't even mentioned or encouraged, much less required.
Though they do give devs the freedom to choose any framework, with a very nice pros/cons lists of the popular ones
https://pages.18f.gov/frontend/#js-frameworks
