U.S. Web Design Standards 1.0 (usa.gov)
Great! Even if you disagree, just the existence of a Gov standard will:

1) Create a minimal common language for all sites that the citizens are forced to use. Now we can all can use these patterns in our sites knowing that more users will know them. Remember that software isn't intuitive, but familiar: http://www.asktog.com/papers/raskinintuit.html

2) Force software developers for public services to put up a minimal decent interface, instead of just a list of features.

The best page is their Design Principles: https://standards.usa.gov/design-principles/

>Create a minimal common language for all sites that the citizens are forced to use.

Hopefully, but this is just for the federal government. Each state may have their own standard or no standard at all. I have a feeling people spend more time interacting with state government websites...

> Each state may have their own standard or no standard at all.

All the better that this is being given away for anyone to use.

It is even better. They also have code guidelines. Easing the choosing of technologies (open source!) and configuration.

Less opportunities for that crazy developer who wants to implement your costumer facing site in Common Lisp.

I'm really surprised all the typography options require downloadable fonts (Source Sans Pro and/or Merriweather).

I'm on a 1mbit throttled connection right now, and it's really noticeable, even on these pages, the font loading takes a while and suddenly the whole page jumps around and re-renders.

Though apart from that It's a great guideline.

Really glad they put so many color choices in there and taking care of showing how to combine typography with color. Many guidelines I've seen have two accent colors and when you come to implementing the site, you straight away must deviate from the guideline and invent new things.

It does suck especially if agencies rehost the fonts and you end up downloading the same ones over and over. Hashed font caching solves this problem pretty well and that seems like the answer instead of forcing everyone to use a common set of fonts.

The main page developers will care about:

https://pages.18f.gov/frontend/#intro

Some things are great, and show a pulse on the industry, but some aren't. For example, Bower is prohibited, but yarn isn't even mentioned or encouraged, much less required.

Though they do give devs the freedom to choose any framework, with a very nice pros/cons lists of the popular ones

https://pages.18f.gov/frontend/#js-frameworks

This is great at this point because it's short and simple, but I could imagine this becoming terrifying in a few years if it does not remain in good hands. The natural thing to do is point out what could be added and pretty soon it could become a massive burden to make sure you're compliant with the standards. Long term I suspect this could increase the weight (cost and time of delivery) of government software projects. If only we could have some predefined limit set of how long and complex it can become. My libertarian side is coming out here, but the government is really good at adding cool things, not so good at taking them away, decreasing them, or even maintaining them.

So these are the web design standards the government abides by?

What will happen is that adherence to these standards will be embedded in federal government software contracts moving forward. It's a good start and written by a common sense group of people.

And so the Hero Unit becomes a US standard.

