Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
C++ value category cheat-sheet [pdf] (github.com)
32 points by Jeaye 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





I think the biggest issue in C++ is that you don't have to understand this whole mess to be productive in it. This is also perhaps its greatest strength. Where you have Rust which won't even compile a basic toy program without demonstrating a full understanding of its Ownership model.

reply


A comment on design: The low contrast of light gray text on yellow background makes it difficult to read. Black text on white, or dark gray text on white is perfectly acceptable.

Another drawback of colored backgrounds is that readers wanting to print out the pdf will consume ink/toner to render the non-white background.

reply


Question: it is ok to initialize a string_view from a string literal, right?

e.g.

  std::string_view sv{ "lvalue" };
or

  auto sv{ "lvalue"sv };

reply


Yeah. String literals are lvalues and they live for the lifetime of the program. Both of those snippets would be fine.

reply


Reddit discussion: https://www.reddit.com/r/cpp/comments/5zzurr/c_value_categor...

reply


I'd love it if someone could shed some light on my question here:

https://www.reddit.com/r/cpp/comments/5zzurr/c_value_categor...

    int const &f(int const &a) { return a; }
    int r = f(3);
Is the value of r implementation-defined according to the standard?

reply


This might answer that https://herbsutter.com/2008/01/01/gotw-88-a-candidate-for-th...

I think this is similar to the std::max/std::min stuff

reply


Are there cheat sheets like this for other languages too?

reply


It is great, but regarding the format I would suggest some options to PDF:

a) markdown with embedded graphviz.

ex: https://github.com/TLmaK0/gravizo

b) a jupyter notebook (which also uses markdown blocks). jupyter can embed C++, so you can have interactive blocks that you can evaluate and play with.

ex: https://github.com/minrk/clingkernel/blob/master/cling.ipynb

Both seem more performant than in-browser PDF rendering.

reply


I looked for a number of options and I didn't find anything which could provide me with automatic syntax highlighting, non-html layouts, and quick iteration. That doesn't mean that such a thing doesn't exist!

Thanks for the suggestions.

reply


Jupyter notebooks are probably what you are looking for. I highly recommend them. Embedded REPL makes iteration very fast and results can be shared directly through a URL, exported to various formats or shared in websites that support it such as github.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: