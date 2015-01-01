Pros:
For my particular commute (home to Caltrain & back 2-3x a week) it has worked great - there's a rack across the street from home and two adjacent to Caltrain.
Perhaps due to the alleged low ridership, I have only had two instances of not finding available bikes; once when I left somewhat late in the morning (~ 11am), and last week when there were 7 bikes, but the rack was broken and wouldn't release them.
Cons:
As others have stated, the bikes are pretty heavy. It's fine on flat surfaces, but on slight inclines you will definitely work harder. For most of the non-hilly areas they're fine though.
General maintenance: I find the shifters often out of alignment and components like seats, shifters, handgrips seem to be wearing out faster than I would expect for relatively new bikes.
Rack distribution: This is being fixed, but right now, the sparse distribution of racks coupled with the 30 minute trip limitation (without paying more) means it's mainly useful for that specific trip. It's not practical, for example to ride 2 miles to Safeway for groceries since it would run past the 30 minute window to get it back to the originating rack. (Also the logistics of securing an expensive-to-replace bike in a bike-theft-heavy area).
Overall, if you have two frequent destinations served by the racks, it's a great alternative to Muni. Again, for my case, I consistently ride to Caltrain in ~ 10-11 minutes (tracked on the site) vs. 20-45 minutes on SF's abysmal (IMO) public transit.
We just had a huge launch in Austin at SXSW, and just announced a deal with the City of Austin.
We're hiring for everything (city GMs, ops, engineers, GR, etc), and love hearing from people who are passionate about having this in their city. We're particularly interested in hearing from folks in SF, where we're based, where the City is considering a measure that would hamper station-less bike-share systems.
euwyn@spin.pm
I think the Capital bike share data in DC might be highly skewed because A. DC is super small, and B. The bikes for sharing are basically all over the National Mall, which is a massive tourist spot and they are almost a perfect fit for tourists looking to see sites there - via a lovely long gravel path, not busy city streets. If I were visiting Chicago as a tourist and in the loop, a Divvy would not draw me at all. There's nothing but cabs and angry office drones walking randomly into the street.
Though I suppose that doesn't skew the data, it just means it's a better fit for a tourism environment than commuter infrastructure.
1) Sparsely placed racks mean that you tend to do round trips rather than point-to-point.
2) 30 minute time limits coupled with #1 make for an implausible itinerary.
3) Racks are not near obvious mass-transit connections or useful destinations, and instead are crammed into sidewalk planning oddities which are otherwise difficult to use productively.
There have been a few times that I've walked by a rack and thought that it would make sense for a trip, but abandoned the idea after looking at the station map and my watch. These days I do about 60% of total trips by personal bicycle, 35% by car, and 5% by Caltrain + skateboard.
The pricing scheme is not worth it.
For short trips it's usually quicker than other forms of public transport, and you get excercise! Plus in the summer it's a lot more comfortable to have fresh air than be cramped on a sweaty bus or train.
The idea of these bikes isn't to run arrands or go on an afternoon trip (you usually only get 30 mins free then its around $/£/€1 per hour) but just as another way of getting from A to B.
A similar service (Pronto) did not succeed in Seattle, as mentioned in the article.
I wonder if the other top cities (DC, NYC, Boston, Chicago) are actually succeeding, or if they are just subsidized by the city.
http://www.vox.com/2015/9/6/9263307/bike-share-traffic
As much effort as SF has put into it, there are still many corridors that don't have safe biking paths. Most are very exposed bike lanes, to both traffic and parking cars. Market street, even with the efforts to divert car traffic from it still has many sections where it's very dangerous on a bike. North of market there are nearly no bike lanes... I can't think of one right now, though I don't bike there often. Between embaracadaro and 7th streets there are hardly any north south bike lanes.
This all adds up to an unfriendly environment for novice cyclists. And those shared bikes are tanks, which means they're very slow compared to traffic, making them even greater targets.
What I believe we need are fully dedicated bicycling only corridors spread around every district of the city about four blocks apart. As it is now, there are few and far between (but it is a million times better than when I first moved here).
Here's why I didn't use it yesterday.
They wanted to charge me $9 for that trip but it costs me $10 to take a Lyft to the office just after rush hour. Lyft line costs fluctuate from $6 to $20; one way. There's a bus, it costs $2.50 one way. There and back, the bus totals $5.
Health benefits of bicycling aside, their 24-hour $9 "membership" makes it not make sense.
Yes, the first ride is expensive, but that's not their target market.
It's not affordable as a weekend get-around service, or on a whim, but that's probably a less predictable and less dependable market than commuters.
You've got an inverse situation in NYC where the bike share became part of the point-to-point transit system, covering a huge area. You can't bring a bike on the NYC subway and you wouldn't want to anyways. Residents overwhelmed the rideshare the first few years. Adventurous tourists used it a lot too.
these bicycle tunnels and (less commonly) bridges are common in late-20th century planned communities like The Woodlands and Kingwood in Texas.
https://www.google.com/search?q=bike+path+tunnel&safe=active...
$90/yr is a bargain imo. I've never exceeded the 30m limit, you can stop at a dock and swap bikes along the way, if your trip takes more than a half hour. That would be rare here, biking is the fastest mode of transportation here and everything is close together.
I've looked closely at the bikes, and they look like what an engineer would design if they wanted something that would require little or no maintenance.
Come to Amsterdam instead.
Compared to most American cities, SF is pretty bikeable.
Of course I want it to be better as an SF biker myself, but still it's pretty good compared to the norm.
