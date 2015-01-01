Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Bay Area Bike Share is one of the least used systems in US, costs $5k per bike (spin.pm)
I've been in SF again (temporarily) for the last 3 months and getting the Bay Area Bike Share annual membership was one of the first things I did. At $88 / year, it paid for itself after the first 20 round-trips vs. taking Muni.

Pros:

For my particular commute (home to Caltrain & back 2-3x a week) it has worked great - there's a rack across the street from home and two adjacent to Caltrain.

Perhaps due to the alleged low ridership, I have only had two instances of not finding available bikes; once when I left somewhat late in the morning (~ 11am), and last week when there were 7 bikes, but the rack was broken and wouldn't release them.

Cons:

As others have stated, the bikes are pretty heavy. It's fine on flat surfaces, but on slight inclines you will definitely work harder. For most of the non-hilly areas they're fine though.

General maintenance: I find the shifters often out of alignment and components like seats, shifters, handgrips seem to be wearing out faster than I would expect for relatively new bikes.

Rack distribution: This is being fixed, but right now, the sparse distribution of racks coupled with the 30 minute trip limitation (without paying more) means it's mainly useful for that specific trip. It's not practical, for example to ride 2 miles to Safeway for groceries since it would run past the 30 minute window to get it back to the originating rack. (Also the logistics of securing an expensive-to-replace bike in a bike-theft-heavy area).

Overall, if you have two frequent destinations served by the racks, it's a great alternative to Muni. Again, for my case, I consistently ride to Caltrain in ~ 10-11 minutes (tracked on the site) vs. 20-45 minutes on SF's abysmal (IMO) public transit.

Hello HN, Euwyn here, president and co-founder of Spin. I'm 2x YC, our CEO Derrick was formerly at Lyft, and our CTO was at Disqus (YC 07). I helped to start this company in part because of my own personal annoyance with the design of "station-based" bike-share systems. Who thought that having to _find a station_, then think about whether your _destination_ had a station close-by was a good idea?

We just had a huge launch in Austin at SXSW, and just announced a deal with the City of Austin. See:

https://www.fastcoexist.com/3068900/this-new-stationless-bik...

https://blog.spin.pm/spin-partners-with-the-city-of-austin-5...

We're hiring for everything (city GMs, ops, engineers, GR, etc), and love hearing from people who are passionate about having this in their city. We're particularly interested in hearing from folks in SF, where we're based, where the City is considering a measure that would hamper station-less bike-share systems.

euwyn@spin.pm

These are the same bikes we have in Chicago as Divvy, right? I can't imagine trying to ride one in S.F. The things weigh upwards of 40 pounds.

I think the Capital bike share data in DC might be highly skewed because A. DC is super small, and B. The bikes for sharing are basically all over the National Mall, which is a massive tourist spot and they are almost a perfect fit for tourists looking to see sites there - via a lovely long gravel path, not busy city streets. If I were visiting Chicago as a tourist and in the loop, a Divvy would not draw me at all. There's nothing but cabs and angry office drones walking randomly into the street.

Though I suppose that doesn't skew the data, it just means it's a better fit for a tourism environment than commuter infrastructure.

Also, as I sadly discovered, beyond a 2 second LED blip, there's no way to verify a successful bike dock. And a botched docking could cost you $1200.

Couldn't you test by trying to take the bike back out again? If it worked it's locked in if it's not then you know it's botched? It's what i do in London with the share bicycles

I don't know about in SF, but test programs (e.g., Mountain View, which discontinued the bikes about six months ago) may have been under-utilized for a few reasons:

1) Sparsely placed racks mean that you tend to do round trips rather than point-to-point.

2) 30 minute time limits coupled with #1 make for an implausible itinerary.

3) Racks are not near obvious mass-transit connections or useful destinations, and instead are crammed into sidewalk planning oddities which are otherwise difficult to use productively.

There have been a few times that I've walked by a rack and thought that it would make sense for a trip, but abandoned the idea after looking at the station map and my watch. These days I do about 60% of total trips by personal bicycle, 35% by car, and 5% by Caltrain + skateboard.

30 minutes causes time anxiety, so I couldn't imagine myself using it. How about a simple change to 90 min on par with a muni transfer, that way you might be able to run an actual errand. The current version is for commuting only, seems like a waste.

Im not paying $88 a year for some random 30 mins. When I used to bike to work I used my own bike which is lighter, faster, has no time limit on it, and not that much more expensive over the years I lived there.

The pricing scheme is not worth it.

Then why does it succeed in other cities?

I've been a bicycle commuter in both London and SF. I used my own bicycle but I still had a Barclays (Santander?) Bike membership for random use. The difference in London is that it's flat, and 30 minutes gives you a pretty good range. And for longer trips you have much better transport options via tube, bus, tram, train, etc. Also because of the narrower streets and congestion, biking feels safer and driving simultaneously much less convenient. In London the cycle share scheme is a great short distance connector that regular people can use, in SF people use Uber/Lyft for the same purpose because Muni sucks.

I've used cycle schemes in London, Dublin and Vilnius. I was going to provide a breakdown on how I used it in each city, but it's all about the same:

For short trips it's usually quicker than other forms of public transport, and you get excercise! Plus in the summer it's a lot more comfortable to have fresh air than be cramped on a sweaty bus or train.

The idea of these bikes isn't to run arrands or go on an afternoon trip (you usually only get 30 mins free then its around $/£/€1 per hour) but just as another way of getting from A to B.

Is the limit there longer? Here (EU) we have 1h (or maybe 2h, not sure) limit which is enough for errands. Not that it helps me much as the stations are a bit sparse around the places which are interesting to me, but I can't believe they limited time to 30 mins in SF.

That's a good question.

A similar service (Pronto) did not succeed in Seattle, as mentioned in the article.

I wonder if the other top cities (DC, NYC, Boston, Chicago) are actually succeeding, or if they are just subsidized by the city.

It has very high usage in DC. That said, I think it's possible tourists paying the daily rate are subsidizing the system.

http://www.vox.com/2015/9/6/9263307/bike-share-traffic

I haven't used these. Though, being a cyclist in SF I have some opinions.

As much effort as SF has put into it, there are still many corridors that don't have safe biking paths. Most are very exposed bike lanes, to both traffic and parking cars. Market street, even with the efforts to divert car traffic from it still has many sections where it's very dangerous on a bike. North of market there are nearly no bike lanes... I can't think of one right now, though I don't bike there often. Between embaracadaro and 7th streets there are hardly any north south bike lanes.

This all adds up to an unfriendly environment for novice cyclists. And those shared bikes are tanks, which means they're very slow compared to traffic, making them even greater targets.

What I believe we need are fully dedicated bicycling only corridors spread around every district of the city about four blocks apart. As it is now, there are few and far between (but it is a million times better than when I first moved here).

And those are issues after you're already on a bike. I'm in their target market - there's a station near enough where I live, there's a station near the office, it takes less than 30 mins to bike to/from the office, and the journey has no real hills.

Here's why I didn't use it yesterday.

They wanted to charge me $9 for that trip but it costs me $10 to take a Lyft to the office just after rush hour. Lyft line costs fluctuate from $6 to $20; one way. There's a bus, it costs $2.50 one way. There and back, the bus totals $5.

Health benefits of bicycling aside, their 24-hour $9 "membership" makes it not make sense.

Man, that is ludicrously expensive. I pay 1 EUR/30 minutes, capped at 9 EUR for a whole day. No membership fee. For 48 EUR, you get the first 30 minutes free for a year.

On the other hand, if you use the service twice per day, for 200 work days per year, that's 400 EUR with no membership or 248 EUR with a membership (or 400£ for London).

Yes, the first ride is expensive, but that's not their target market.

It's not affordable as a weekend get-around service, or on a whim, but that's probably a less predictable and less dependable market than commuters.

London is 2£/day for access, rides shorter than 30 minutes are free, longer rides you pay £2 extra for every extra 30 mins. It's a great way to get around e.g. Hyde Park, or from Hyde Park via Buckingham Palace to Westminster. (Otherwise, biking in London is not very nice for non-UK tourists, mainly because of driving on the wrong side.)

Yes, it's far too expensive. You can get a rental car for $20/day. The pricing scheme mentioned in the article with $1/trip would be far more attractive, along with drop off flexibility.

I used these blue bikes for a couple months and eventually gave up because the stations in SoMa were invariably full. I'd have to wander around with a heavy bike looking for somewhere to park it and it made my commute unreliable. This was 2014, so maybe it's improved.

SF is a small city, relatively bike friendly city. Most residents who would bike around own their own bike. Tourists could use them but why would they when the main tourist zone is easily walkable, Uber is cheap to get elsewhere and the hills deter biking anyway.

You've got an inverse situation in NYC where the bike share became part of the point-to-point transit system, covering a huge area. You can't bring a bike on the NYC subway and you wouldn't want to anyways. Residents overwhelmed the rideshare the first few years. Adventurous tourists used it a lot too.

Bikes are allowed on the NYC Subway (http://web.mta.info/bike/)

more bicycle, pedestrian only grade-separated crossings would really improve bicycle safety and travel times.

these bicycle tunnels and (less commonly) bridges are common in late-20th century planned communities like The Woodlands and Kingwood in Texas.

https://www.google.com/search?q=bike+path+tunnel&safe=active...

All these systems are very similar, must be the same (sub) contractor. The ones in Boston are nice when you're out and about and don't want to deal with lugging your bike onto the subway, or you're going out drinking and don't want to have to worry about getting your bike home at the end of the night.

$90/yr is a bargain imo. I've never exceeded the 30m limit, you can stop at a dock and swap bikes along the way, if your trip takes more than a half hour. That would be rare here, biking is the fastest mode of transportation here and everything is close together.

Biking in Soma is incredibly dangerous. Everyone I know who bikes there has had an accident at some point in the last few years. And I suspect its getting worse with Uber and Lyft drivers who pour in from elsewhere around the bay and have no familiarity with the streets at all.

Is this similar to the Boris Bikes we have in London?

Yup. These systems are cropping up in numerous US cities. I live in Madison WI, which has a growing bike share system using the same technology.

I've looked closely at the bikes, and they look like what an engineer would design if they wanted something that would require little or no maintenance.

They are in fact just that. They are slow, heavy, and bullet proof.

After riding a MTB I found the Boris bikes slow and unsteady and hard to control

This article claims San Francisco is a "great biking city". Are you kidding me? It's dangerous as hell, I never felt safe biking there. Come to Portland and you'll see what a real biker-friendly city is.

> Come to Portland and you'll see what a real biker-friendly city is.

Come to Amsterdam instead.

Indeed, Amsterdam is so biker-friendly that it is a hazard to pedestrians!

That's a good point actually, but the scooters are far more dangerous to both pedestrians and cyclists than the cyclists are to the pedestrians. Most pedestrian-cyclist collisions end with a 'sorry' or a bunch of cursing, rarely with an ambulance.

Try Vegas.

Of course I want it to be better as an SF biker myself, but still it's pretty good compared to the norm.

Agreed -- I feel far safer biking around in Manhattan then sf. There are way more separated lanes in NY, traffic moves much more slowly, there are no tram tracks, and the lack of right on red makes it less likely I'm going to get run over by an inattentive driver.

I bike in SF all the time and think it's great!

I wouldn't ride a bike in SF for several reasons.

I, for one, am shocked that a city with so many steep hills doesn't use these three speed 40-pound bikes as much as other places.

I bike in SF all the time, I rarely need to go up any of those hills.

Contour line cycling, that's an interesting idea!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Contour_line

