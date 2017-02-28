What Cloudflare and DNSimple are doing is the right thing. I hope that CNAME flattening or ALIAS records become some kind of standard.
reply
There are gotchas however, since you now depend on two levels of DNS based traffic direction and we have sometimes run into issues where DNS providers offering ALIAS records simply cached one DNS respond and sent all DNS lookups to the same CDN pop regardless of their location :/
It breaks geographical CDN a bit but it works somewhat.
Thinking a record like `DELEGATE <comma delimited list of record types> <priority> <name server>` or _something_.
But, that's not the only way to do that sort of thing. Firebase, for example, allows you to use A records pointing at their IP addresses.
Cloudflare and WordPress.com allow you to make them the authoritative server for all your records, then they provide an edit interface.
Netlify doesn't mention these as good options, probably because they don't have them to offer.
Edit: Apparently they do offer these options, but have their own reasons for preferring the CNAME approach
We offer a public IP address for A records pointing to a our main load balancer. This will send all traffic to a single origin instead of serving your HTML pages out of our global CDN.
We also offer DNS hosting for pro plans and up. When you move your DNS to Netlify, the caveat about naked domains doesn't apply (as mentioned in the first paragraph), since we hook the domain record straight into our global traffic director.
For enterprise customers we also offer an anycasted IP address that lets you use our CDN with a normal A record, but we still recommend either using our DNS hosting or a www domain since the DNS based traffic direction is faster at responding to localized issues and offers more precise traffic distribution.
We can only route BGP requests to hardware we control, whereas we can add PoPs in all the major cloud providers on our DNS based network. We can then use tools like Cedexis or DYNs internet intelligence to identify where the different cloud providers have the best networking and peering agreements and piggy back on that + their DDoS mitigation. This means we get a combination of all the best AWS/Google Cloud/Rackspace/DO, etc, etc has to offer in that aspect.
On the DNS based traffic director we can also do very quick traffic decisions (20s TTL, instant changes) whereas on our BGP routed anycast IP we have to be more conservative and force 10 minute intervals between any up/down changes for a PoP.
> When it looks up example.netlify.com, it connects to our advanced traffic director, that returns an A record with an IP address of the server from our pool of currently available CDN nodes that’s geographically closest to the end user.
It looks like the way their DNS redirects/loadbalacing work is the reason they don't simply allow A records to a static IP.
This gets into the whole "you could be redirected to other servers based on your geographical location" issue; and not necessarily your location but the location of your DNS server! I'm not sure if Netlify does this, but Akami does work with ISPs DNS servers around the world to return different results to get to the closest CDNs. This is why using Google DNS (8.8.8.8) resulted in slower loads for Akami customers.
What Cloudflare and DNSimple are doing is the right thing. I hope that CNAME flattening or ALIAS records become some kind of standard.
reply