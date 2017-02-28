Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
To www or not www (netlify.com)
The main problem is, in my opinion, that CNAME is broken for the root domain but something that can hardly be fixed on such an ancient protocol without some pain.

What Cloudflare and DNSimple are doing is the right thing. I hope that CNAME flattening or ALIAS records become some kind of standard.

That would be great to see and would solve a real issue for many users of services like ours (or Heroku, GitHub pages, etc, etc, etc).

There are gotchas however, since you now depend on two levels of DNS based traffic direction and we have sometimes run into issues where DNS providers offering ALIAS records simply cached one DNS respond and sent all DNS lookups to the same CDN pop regardless of their location :/

Could you explain more about what Cloudflare/DNSimple are doing to workaround this, from a technical standpoint?

It's explained in the article, but the TL;DR is that CF and DNSimple are simple pretending that a CNAME on the root domain is the corresponding A or AAAA record instead.

It breaks geographical CDN a bit but it works somewhat.

This could be solved by a new record, of course, but how many years exactly would that take? So many companies would have to jump on board.

Thinking a record like `DELEGATE <comma delimited list of record types> <priority> <name server>` or _something_.

Am I reading this wrong or, does this only apply to people who are netlify customers?

It applies to any service where having them host your domain is done by publishing a CNAME record.

But, that's not the only way to do that sort of thing. Firebase, for example, allows you to use A records pointing at their IP addresses.

Cloudflare and WordPress.com allow you to make them the authoritative server for all your records, then they provide an edit interface.

Netlify doesn't mention these as good options, probably because they don't have them to offer.

Edit: Apparently they do offer these options, but have their own reasons for preferring the CNAME approach

Author here. We do actually offer all of these options.

We offer a public IP address for A records pointing to a our main load balancer. This will send all traffic to a single origin instead of serving your HTML pages out of our global CDN.

We also offer DNS hosting for pro plans and up. When you move your DNS to Netlify, the caveat about naked domains doesn't apply (as mentioned in the first paragraph), since we hook the domain record straight into our global traffic director.

For enterprise customers we also offer an anycasted IP address that lets you use our CDN with a normal A record, but we still recommend either using our DNS hosting or a www domain since the DNS based traffic direction is faster at responding to localized issues and offers more precise traffic distribution.

Wouldn't a simpler (for the end customer, not for you) solution be to use Anycast on a (or block of) IP addresses and then let folks always use A records as intended? Solves the ANAME non-local caching issue and also handles people using DNS servers not nearby to them.

We do run an anycast CDN network, but there's a lot of limitations on BGP routing compared to CDN based traffic direction.

We can only route BGP requests to hardware we control, whereas we can add PoPs in all the major cloud providers on our DNS based network. We can then use tools like Cedexis or DYNs internet intelligence to identify where the different cloud providers have the best networking and peering agreements and piggy back on that + their DDoS mitigation. This means we get a combination of all the best AWS/Google Cloud/Rackspace/DO, etc, etc has to offer in that aspect.

On the DNS based traffic director we can also do very quick traffic decisions (20s TTL, instant changes) whereas on our BGP routed anycast IP we have to be more conservative and force 10 minute intervals between any up/down changes for a PoP.

I host my own sites and simply use A name records.

> When it looks up example.netlify.com, it connects to our advanced traffic director, that returns an A record with an IP address of the server from our pool of currently available CDN nodes that’s geographically closest to the end user.

It looks like the way their DNS redirects/loadbalacing work is the reason they don't simply allow A records to a static IP.

This gets into the whole "you could be redirected to other servers based on your geographical location" issue; and not necessarily your location but the location of your DNS server! I'm not sure if Netlify does this, but Akami does work with ISPs DNS servers around the world to return different results to get to the closest CDNs. This is why using Google DNS (8.8.8.8) resulted in slower loads for Akami customers.

