Recover is a side project I’ve been working on to make it faster and easier to implement secure password recovery by reducing it to an API call. Working in the agency world, I have to implement “forgot my password” functionality pretty frequently. While the backend code can be copy/pasted between projects, things like emailing services, frontend implementation, and domain authentication cannot be reused. However:
What if you don’t have or need an emailing service for anything beyond password recovery?
What if you don’t have a domain?
What if you don’t have a website?
What if the client doesn’t want to provide you with registrar access?
These are just some of the situations I’ve encountered which made adding password recovery more complicated and time-consuming than it should have been.
Recover is a backend-only implementation of password recovery. We handle sending the email, and we securely collect the user’s new password and send it to your server. It takes 5-10 minutes to set up.
I would love to get some feedback, either on here or at kevin@authentimate.com.
Thanks!
