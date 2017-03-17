Hacker News
A Tweet to Kurt Eichenwald, a Strobe and a Seizure. Now, an Arrest
(
nytimes.com
)
1 point
by
eigenvalue
17 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
eigenvalue
15 minutes ago
Here's an idea: make a special video driver for windows that detects any sudden flashing that could trigger epilepsy before it is displayed, and instead blacks out the screen.
